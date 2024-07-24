Zendaya And Sam Levinson’s Feud Is Apparently So Bad It Caused Euphoria Season 3 Delays

Zendaya and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson have [apparently] had a bit of a falling out which contributed to some of the delays for season three. This makes sense, because fans have been waiting forever.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Zendaya was frustrated by the amount of time Levinson poured into the mediocre and problematic show The Idol for HBO instead of focusing on Euphoria season three.

“Zendaya was so perturbed that she asked for a meeting with HBO’s [chief] Bloys and [head of drama] Orsi, demanding to know why the network allowed Levinson to turn his attention to another show… with Euphoria hanging in the balance,” the publication claimed.

Another source said she was horrified after Rolling Stone reports emerged from The Idol crew, who were calling the show “sexual torture porn” and likening it to a “rape fantasy” from a “toxic man”.

Sam Levinson and Zendaya used to be extremely close. (Image: Getty)

The ex-Disney actor has gone from strength to strength, and her star is firmly on the rise. Being associated with Levinson’s controversy wasn’t part of her plan – even though she had previously been “thick as thieves” with him.

“Her image is pristine… and fans were turning against Sam,” an executive said, adding that fans were pushing for Zendaya to rethink her close relationship with the director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, there was a crisis meeting called with Bloys, Orsi, Levinson and Zendaya, to try and smooth over the rift in their relationship. It wasn’t successful.

“They went from being so close, and they couldn’t fix it,” an insider involved in the show claimed.

Adding to the drama? Levinson abruptly cut ties with former executive producer Kevin Turen last year, and Turen has since passed away. Zendaya met with HBO executives and requested another executive producer be brought on for season three. Currently, the only producer is Levinson’s wife Ashley Levinson, who sources say is “fiercely protective of her husband”.

“Sam needs somebody else besides Ashley… he needs a voice of reason, and Kevin was a genius at that,” a talent rep who manages a client starring in Euphoria spilled.

Of course, with accusations flying around left, right and centre, there’s a fresh claim that appears to come from Levinson’s camp. According to a source close to the director, the delays to Euphoria season three were due to Zendaya “dragging her feet” because she wanted to focus on her film career.

“It was all about her. Everybody wanted to make it about Sam, but it was her,” a source said.

The cast of Euphoria attend a Season 2 photo call. (Image: Getty)

When will Euphoria Season 3 start filming?

HBO released a statement earlier this month saying after lengthy delays, Euphoria season three is due to start filming in January 2025.

The main cast – including Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and Zendaya – are expected to reprise their roles.

“I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January,” Orsi said in the statement.

“We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

With all these delays and a rapidly aging cast (they can’t play high schoolers forever), it’s giving Stranger Things. Fatigue is taking over and it feels like the show is possibly on its way to becoming irrelevant. Hopefully we’ll be pleasantly surprised once it’s eventually released, but I’m not holding my breath.