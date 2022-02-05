Don’t pack away your facial gems and I.AM.GIA minidresses just yet because HBO’s Euphoria has been renewed for a third season. I’m genuinely just happy to have more Zendaya content.

HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming Francesca Orsi said it was an “honour” to work with the Euphoria team.

“Sam [Levinson], Zendaya and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” she said in a statement, as per Deadline.

“We couldn’t be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Euphoria’s currently halfway through it’s second season and it’s already sparked internet discourse, a Patrick Dempsey fancast and rumoured behind-the-scenes beef.

Plus, it reminded me how great INXS was. Thanks, Euphoria!

Twitter has predictably gone wild over the announcement and the good citizens of the internet democracy are making their voices heard.

They have one specific request for season three: for Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules, to co-write the series.

Euphoria famously only has one writer, the show’s creator Sam Levinson. That choice had led to some criticism (and many, many memes) from fans.

sam levinson when i lock him out of the writers room for euphoria s3 pic.twitter.com/w4gWBPfN7S — beau (@janucry) February 4, 2022

Mostly though, people just wanna see Schafer get her talented hands all over season three. She previously co-wrote a special ep called “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob”. I have to admit, that’s a great fkn title.

The episode aired after season one finished and focused on Jules’s character.

It was clearly v v v popular with the Euphoria stanners, cos the people of Twitter are calling for Hunter Schafer to take up the writing mantle once again.

when euphoria s3 is vastly improved from s2 bc i push sam levinson into oncoming traffic & let hunter schafer take over as the showrunner — l❤️‍???? (@Iucyswift) February 4, 2022

LET HER WRITE EUPHORIA S3!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WjO2fEWyvW — galiIea (@jnkrobbie) February 4, 2022

let hunter schafer write euphoria s3 pic.twitter.com/KcWXYTD7Xg — joe (@mcumagik) February 4, 2022

if hunter schafer isnt back in the writing room for euphoria s3 i don’t want it… — cubby erotica flop era (@cubbypowered) February 5, 2022

While we’re at it, I also want to see Zendaya’s take on the writer’s room. She’s already an executive producer on the show. Plus we know she’s a true triple threat (singing, acting and dancing: who could forget Shake It Up?).

As long as #Fexi happens though, I’m happy.

A release date for season three hasn’t been announced just yet, which makes sense seeing as season two’s still airing. It’s probably best to start prepping your Euphoria High ‘fits in advance, though.