Sydney Sweeney Has Spoken Out After Seeing Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson ‘Trashed’ By Viewers

Sydney Sweeney has aired some thoughts about the criticism Sam Levinson is receiving for his creative choices (read: sexualised choices) in shows such as Euphoria and The Idol.

Speaking to Variety for a cover interview, 25-year-old Sweeney explained her comfortability working with Levinson — the creator behind her role as Cassie in Euphoria and more recently, the controversial role of Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) in The Idol.

“You have me, you have Z [Zendaya], you have all of these very strong-minded, independent women. If we didn’t feel comfortable with something, or we saw something we didn’t like, we’d all speak up,” Sweeney told the publication.

“It’s hard to see someone completely trashed by the public and the media when no one’s actually there.

“We are there, and clearly we’re still working on the show, and we’re still supportive,” she continued.

Sweeney plays high-schooler Cassie Howard in Euphoria. The character has severe self-esteem issues and was abandoned by her father, and she uses her sex appeal for validation and attention to try and fulfil that space in her life.

Sweeney has also been shamed by viewers for Cassie’s sex scenes.

Sweeney discussed how playing Cassie has personally boosted her confidence and helped her find her power thanks to how the show and character pushed the boundaries.

“The point is making people uncomfortable and thinking outside the box. What else is the point of art?” Sweeney asked.

“For me, I feel so free and confident now. And I’ve found that through Cassie.”

Levinson has copped a whole lot of shit for The Idol as well. Depp said in a Fox Digital statement back in March:

“Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued.

“Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way – it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it.

