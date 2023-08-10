Sydney Sweeney Has Spoken Out About Those Bombshell Glen Powell Affair Allegations

Sydney Sweeney has finally spoken out about the affair allegations between her and her Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell.

The pair found themselves embroiled in controversy earlier this year after sources began claiming that the pair’s on-screen relo transpired into a full fledged affair whilst on set for the film in Sydney.

The actress has since spoken out about the rumours she was dating Powell whilst she was engaged to fiancé Jonathan Davino in an interview with Variety.

“Sometimes I feel beat up by it,” Sweeney told Variety.

“It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

She also shared that despite the rumours weighing heavily on both her and Powell, they’ve managed to remain friends throughout all the gossip.

“Glen and I don’t really care,” she said.

“We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

Sweeney also shared that she was looking forward to the upcoming Anyone But You press tour alongside Powell.

She added that the pair often joke about all the headlines involving their close relationship, saying: “We talk all the time, like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Will Gluck, the director of the film that sparked all the romance rumours told Variety that Sweeney handled all the speculation like a professional.

“Sydney is brilliant at a lot of things, including how to deal with social media,” Gluck told the publication.

“She didn’t emotionally internalise it. It was crazy, but after a while it became normal.”

The rumour-mill kicked into gear in March this year when they were spotted looking very cosy whilst on set for their film despite both being in other serious relationships.

The rumours were fuelled further when Sweeney was spotted without her engagement ring, and her fiancé Davino was spotted leaving the house they shared with his bags.

Gigi Paris, who was dating Powell at the time, also unfollowed Sweeney, adding even more fuel to the fire.

A source told Page Six in April that Powell and Paris had amicably split weeks before the rumours of him dating Sweeney surfaced.

Sweeney has continued to be seen with Powell publicly, but she has also been spotted with her fiancé a number of times since these rumours first began — she was also photographed wearing her engagement ring in May in Cannes, France.