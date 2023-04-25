Glen Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris have been the subject of quite a bit of speculation after those Sydney Sweeney pictures. However, some fresh Instagram drama leads me to wonder if there’s more truth to all that tea than we thought.

Rumours that the GPs broke up have been swirling since he filmed an untitled romcom with Sweeney in Australia, after BTS pics from the film set and their own personal IGs showed Powell and Sweeney looking pretty cute together.

At the time, I thought this was ridiculous — for one, Sweeney is engaged, and two, the pair literally play love interests in a romcom. Of course set pics would make them appear as a couple. Of course their own pics would also push that narrative. It’s called marketing, people.

If a romcom has cheating allegations ahead of it, it’s gonna be a hit. https://t.co/kzxLDxldYf — this barbie hosts ✨The Afternoon Special✨ (@hiimbobbi) April 23, 2023

However, these rumours have now gone into overdrive after Paris went ahead and unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram — which would be kinda suss and petty if there was nothing to be beefing about, but coupled with the breakup tea and Sweeney’s pics? Hmmm.

Glen Powell’s girlfriend Gigi Paris has unfollowed Sydney Sweeney on Instagram following the filming of Glen and Sydney’s upcoming rom-com, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/IMk9IpcqFZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2023

ICYMI, Deuxmoi revealed in her podcast episode from last week that several trusted sources had claimed it was over between Powell and Paris.

“I heard from multiple trusted people that it’s over between Glen and Gigi,” a source told Deuxmoi.

“It’s not the first time they’ve broken up, but feels real this time. It’s a sad Hollywood cliche.”

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney between takes….. yep something’s brewing over there 😳 pic.twitter.com/Sq5736iYyo — al (@sanashelbyy) April 20, 2023

Deuxmoi asked the source if the alleged breakup had anything to do with Sweeney, but they didn’t think so.

“I didn’t hear that,” the source said.

“It sounded more like he just thinks he’s the next Tom Cruise now.”

Deuxmoi also called Gigi Paris’ Instagram posts “cryptic”, which is an understatement given her high-school-girl-who-just-got-broken-up-with IG stories and the complete lack of Glen Powell on her grid.

That viral vid of Glen Powell & Sydney Sweeney going around w pics of them cozy together, Gigi Paris posting Silver Springs by Fleetwood Mac & Respect by Aretha Franklin on her IG story & she deleted all her pics w Glen OH IT IS GETTING GOOD IN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS pic.twitter.com/MTnyJOeejl — mary🧸 (@harry_fedoras) April 24, 2023

The gossip mogul also said she received reports that “Glen went back and started liking all of her [Paris’] old Instagram posts”, which she said might have been to “shut down the rumours”.

Hmmm.

READ MORE A DJ Has Accused Sydney Sweeney Of Being Racist At An Award Show Amid MAGA Party Backlash

Look, is there a possibility Glen Powell and Gigi Paris are over? Yes.

Does this mean he cheated on her with an engaged woman? Probably not, but the internet never lets the truth get in the way of a good story.