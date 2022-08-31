Sydney Sweeney is at the centre of racism allegations yet again, this time by a DJ who claimed she was a “Karen” to a staff member at an awards show.

There’s a bit of context you need to know to understand the shitshow that is Sydney Sweeney’s social media right now, so bear with me while we recap it.

The Euphoria star found herself in hot water earlier this week after her family was spotted wearing some very questionable attire at her mum’s western-themed birthday party, inclusive of red MAGA-themed “Make 60 Great Again” hats and a Blue Lives Matter t-shirt. Gross.

The IG post invited a lot of scrutiny, specifically around racism, which led Sweeney to chastise fans on Twitter for “making assumptions”. She accused critics of turning an “innocent celebration” into a political issue.

The whole thing is weird because while someone’s family being problematic doesn’t necessarily mean *they* are problematic, it’s also worth noting she didn’t actually distance herself from Blue Lives Matter/Donald Trump supporters.

You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom! — Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022

A DJ called Bella Ferrada shared the suss Instagram picture onto her own stories and said it supports her “thoughts” on Sweeney, namely that she suspects Sweeney is a closet racist.

“This ‘Make 60 Great Again’ party is reallll problematic,” Ferrada wrote.

“Yuck, this confirms my thoughts on [Sweeney], especially after she pulled some racist shit on Lalo when he was working at an award show. But we’ll save that tea for another day.”

Ferrada then dished the “tea” in the comment section of Sydney Sweeney’s icky Instagram post. She accused Sweeney of being racist to her Mexican boyfriend at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. According to Ferrada, Sweeney was “scared” of him for no reason.

“All I see are red hats and red flags,” Ferrada wrote.

“Girl bye, this explains why you got so scared when my Mexican boyfriend was trying to fix lighting by you at the HCA awards and you freaked out and had your bf come shooo him while he was just doing his job and has no idea who you even are… why were you so scared?

“It’s giving Karennnn.”

Ferreda also noted on her Instagram stories that notorious racist Tomi Lahren has openly backed Sweeney.

“Never apologize to the mob!” Lahren wrote to Sweeney, per Perezhilton.com.

“Pay no mind to the vultures trying to come after you because your family members have the ‘audacity’ to support law-enforcement!”

Yikes. Ferrada pointed out it’s not a good look to be allied up with someone known for having harmful right-wing views.

“May I just say one more thing then I’m done with this subject,” she wrote on Instagram.

“If [you] got Tomi Lahren’s racist ass backing you that is a huge red flag and you should be very embarrassed.”

Sydney Sweeney’s team is yet to respond to the racism allegations.