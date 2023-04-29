Oh boy, it’s really kicking off now. The fiancé of Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has just been snapped by paparazzi outside the couple’s house in Los Angeles carrying a bag, a dog’s bed, and his golf clubs while looking dishevelled AF.

Jonathan Davino, otherwise known for being the heir to the Pompei pizza empire which started in 1909 in Chicago (bit of trivia for you!), was photographed embodying some serious “fuck this shit, I’m moving out” energy.

The snaps, obtained by Page Six courtesy of SplashNews.Com were taken on Tuesday (Los Angeles time) and eventually made their way over to TikTok.

It’s unclear whether the 38-year-old fiancé was simply heading off for a boys trip to a golf resort or if there were some more serious reasons for his departure.

But wait, there’s more (there’s always more).

The Daily Mail has published a bunch of images where Sydney is missing one key accessory — her engagement ring.

Sporting trackies and a pair of sunglasses outside her home on Thursday, the 25-year-old’s left hand was noticeably bare.

If just one of these events had occurred this week, it probably wouldn’t have been anything to write home about. But these two things happening within days of one another? There’s no such thing as a coincidence…

Sydney and 35-year-old actor Glen Powell have been the centre of romance rumours after sparks flew on the set of their new rom-com, Anyone But You.

Just this week, Glen’s girlfriend, model Gigi Paris published an Instagram post that seemed to suggest she and the Top Gun star had parted ways.

While the film isn’t scheduled to be released for yonks (a date hasn’t even been set), we are beyond keen see it.

The combination of on-screen chemistry between the lead actors, off-screen real-world drama and the fact that the flick is set to be R-rated will surely make for a devilishly enticing cinematic experience.

I think I speak for most of us when I say that not since Don’t Worry Darling have I been this invested in a film’s PR.

