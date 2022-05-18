Sydney Sweeney allegedly broke a deal to promote a swimwear brand’s bikinis, and then wore the swimswuits on Euphoria. Now she’s facing a lawsuit over it.

The outfits worn on Euphoria influenced a whole new wave of fashion, from bedazzled hair and eye makeup to early 2000s crops and 50s patterns. One brand is not happy about appearing in the show’s long list of outfits, though.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, lifestyle brand LA Collective is suing Sweeney for allegedly breaking a contract to promote a new swimsuit range.

The brand claims last year Sweeney agreed to be the face of its new line, “Somewhere Swimwear.” Specifically, she was supposed to be the ambassador and influencer of the range.

The documents allege she was involved in the process of actually creating the swimsuits, approving all the designs and product prototypes — only to bail at the last minute with zero explanation as to why.

But what’s even wilder is LA Collective also claims Sweeney then went on to “appropriate” the designs for her own use, by wearing the swimsuits on at least five episodes of Euphoria.

This whole thing is kinda weird considering Sydney Sweeney wearing LA Collective sets on Euphoria is basically free advertising, isn’t it? Although if the swimsuits were just never released because the deal flopped, this situation comes off a lot more suss.

Now LA Collective is seeking damages on the grounds it expected to sell more than $3 million worth of swimsuits from the deal if Sweeney hadn’t bailed.

Sydney Sweeney’s team haven’t responded to TMZ’s request for comment.