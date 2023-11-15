‘Disorienting And Unfair’: Glen Powell Reflects On The Sydney Sweeney Affair Rumours

Actor Glen Powell has spoken out against the rumours that he and Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney were allegedly having an affair whilst filming the upcoming rom-com.

In an interview with Men’s Health Powell commented on the unusual experience of fame, and in particular how he struggled with having his every action viewed — made crystal clear to him when allegations of an affair were running rampant.

During the filming of Anyone But You — which was shot in Australia’s own city of love: Sydney — whispers of Sweeney and Powell’s effortless romantic chemistry on-set quickly snowballed into much spicier rumours that they were together.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” shared Powell.

However he admitted he is getting better at handling it, saying: “I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

At the time Powell was in a relationship of three years with Gigi Paris, while Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino. However during the allegations, Paris split with Powell, unfollowing him and Sweeney on Instagram at the same time.

To make matters worse for the rumour’s credibility, Davino was papped packing a car from his and Sweeney’s shared home in LA, and Sweeney was spotted in Aus without her engagement rings on.

All of this added up to some very stressful rumours for the actors, which Powell reflected upon negatively.

In an interview earlier this year with Variety Sweeney shared that she was feeling “beat up” by the rumours too.

“It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself,” admitted the Euphoria star.

However like Powell, Sweeney shared that they just learnt to get over it, and have remained good friends. Additionally, Sweeney and Davino are still engaged.

Anyone But You will hit cinemas on Boxing Day this year, so I guess we’ll have to wait ’til then to see for ourselves if this chemistry was worth all the fuss and stress on these people’s lives.