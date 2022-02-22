At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Euphoria fans reckon Tom Holland had a cheeky cameo in this week’s episode. Either he’s Photoshopped in or Euphoria creator Sam Levinson is about to introduce a hot British exchange student to East Highland.

In case you missed it, Lexi (Maude Apatow) finally performed act one of her play Our Life. It was a retelling of her life as well as the lives of her sister Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), her childhood bestie Rue (Zendaya), Cassie’s former bestie Maddy (Alexa Demie), Maddy’s bestie Kat (Barbie Ferriera) and human dickbag Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi).

Each of them sat in the audience as they watched a dramatised version of events and themselves. But according to some fans on Twitter, they weren’t the only recognisable faces in the crowd.

Euphoria stans reckon that Zendaya’s current beau Holland was sitting in the cheap seats of the auditorium. You can see someone that looks like him sitting two rows above Cassie and Nate on the left.

“Tom Holland really wasn’t playing around when he said he wanted to have a part in Euphoria,” one user tweeted with a close-up of the actor’s alleged cameo.

tom holland really wasn’t playing around when he said he wanted to have a part in euphoria ???? #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/mJOgT5iTOv — Jordy ???? (@RED3CORAT3) February 21, 2022

Another just wanted to ask Holland what his thoughts were of “Lexi’s award-winning directorial debut and Ethan’s Oscar-worthy performance”. Me too, girl.

I’d just like to ask tom holland what he thought of lexie’s award winning directorial debut and ethan’s oscar worthy performance #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/VNKxDyNz3G — Jordy ???? (@RED3CORAT3) February 21, 2022

NOT TOM IN THE CROWD?!?!? he wanted to be in euphoria some how…guess he did it????#Euphoria #euphoria #tomholland pic.twitter.com/ICpp1MhoJI — kami (@kamiyahhh2x) February 21, 2022

WAS THAT FUCKING TOM HOLLAND IN EUPHORIA??? — peanut (@REYSKYGOAT) February 21, 2022

It’s unclear whether this really is the Spider-Man: Far From Home star. But Sweeney, Apatow and Zendaya previously joked in an interview with IMDB about the idea of Holland’s web-slinging superhero making an appearance.

“I really feel like we just need Spider-Man to come in and save the day,” Sweeney said as she noted that “East Highland’s fucked up”.

“I don’t know how Disney would feel about that but yeah,” added Zendaya.

“Listen, I have been petitioning this for a long time and it has not happened yet,” Holland said when asked about a cameo during an interview Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I must’ve come and visited [Zendaya] at least 30 times this season.”

“I know, we should’ve tried a little Easter egg and put you in there,” Zendaya added.

Either way we can safely say that Tom Holland’s performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” walked so Ethan’s (Austin Abrams) homoerotic performance of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero” could run. Bestie put his entire Ethussy into that final scene.

maybe THIS was why tom holland was on the euphoria set.. pic.twitter.com/mPc7REHacE — ????‍⬛ (@rogoix) February 21, 2022

how was tom holland behind the scenes watching them film euphoria and he aint spill anything about lexi's play??? — Iyosias (@whitest_injera) February 21, 2022

The only appropriate episode Tom Holland could have made a cameo #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/FRGuHaNkdn — ella (@ella70194796) February 21, 2022

You can catch the potential Spidey-cameo in the latest episode of Euphoria on Binge.