Fans and the students of Euphoria High School finally watched Lexi’s play in Monday’s Euphoria episode. And holy fucking shit, it was everything. Obviously, huge spoilers here so don’t keep reading unless you’ve watched this week’s episode or don’t mind getting spoiled one of the most satisfying moments in the whole series.

Lexi (Maude Apatow) had been writing the play in the background this entire season. It was based on the lives of her and the other students of Euphoria High School from her perspective as the quiet one in the room. And it absolutely exposed them.

The actual people the play’s characters were based on — Rue (Zendaya), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Kat (Barbie Ferriera) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) as well as Cassie and Lexi’s mum (Alanna Ubach) — were sitting in the audience. Lexi played a fictional version of herself.

And the best part? She absolutely took down certified douchebag Nate with just one scene.

Ethan (Austin Abrams) played the character in Lexi’s play that was meant to resemble Nate.At the end of the episode, he performed an extremely homoerotic, borderline pornographic dance number to Bonnie Tyler‘s “Holding Out For A Hero” with the other dudes in the gym. They grinded against each other, squirting water from water bottles on each other’s chests like they were cumming, moaned intensely and wiggled their asses in the air.

It was Good Shit and it gave what it needed to give. But it was also satisfying to see Lexi dunk on the guy with a God complex who made a living ruining other kids’ lives. And we thought Fez (Angus Cloud) smashing a beer bottle over Nate’s head was the biggest He Had It Coming since Chicago.

Nate then ran out of the auditorium as the crowd gave Ethan and the boys a standing ovation. Cassie chased after Nate and told him she had no idea that Lexi was going to embarrass Nate in the play like that.

He felt she was lying because Lexi is her sister and they literally lived in the same bedroom up until a few days ago. Nate then told Cassie to pack her things and get TF out of his house.

The way I screamed at this. The two most hated characters got a big slice of karma pie. I cannot stress how fucking good it felt to watch.

The internet literally imploded at Monday’s Euphoria episode and agree with Maddy, Lexi is the “fucking G”. Here were the best tweets about Lexi’s play.

lexi after she exposed everyone in her play #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/O5V5aL7mN8 — ً (@saevors) February 21, 2022

Ethan’s back after carrying Lexi’s entire play ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Y7BnabMEbg — gothbaby (@theegothbabe) February 21, 2022

Lexi Spike Lee Howard. — The Great Negro (@jiggyjayy2) February 21, 2022

The way TikTok showing us Part 30 of the Women Who Could End Nate Jacobs. And never considered Lexi. LEXI, YOU’RE A FUCKIN’ G! ???? #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/iDJk1f74HF — ???? ???????? (@patriezia) February 21, 2022

the highlight of the episode was cassie & lexi’s mom + rue’s reactions to the play — yara SHANNON DAY (@spenceranti) February 21, 2022

GET MISS LEXI HOWARD ON BROADWAY RN #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/E7JTuSRhIq — Red (@Red_Loopez) February 21, 2022

Me sleeping good tonight knowing lexi’s play destroyed Nate and Cassie relationship #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/860OV5IokZ — YES (@idk_ijustpost) February 21, 2022

WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT Lexi and Ethan hyping up in the green room Underdog, slept on besties, now fucking everyone up !! I wanna see more of them in S3#Euphoria #EuphoriaDay pic.twitter.com/pxrQLB4yCf — lexi's bitch (@pinkramen2) February 21, 2022

The episode ended with a lingering shot of Cassie staring into the auditorium and breathing heavily against the glass as the words “To Be Continued” appeared on the screen. That to me suggests we only just watched act one of Lexi’s play which if true then holy. fucking. shit. Let’s go, babyyy.

TO BE CONTINUED WTF NEXT WEEK BETTER BE 2 HOURS LONG #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/UKr6eN2Xkp — ً (@livextweets) February 21, 2022

#Euphoria

To be continued…

Cassie to Lexi next episode: pic.twitter.com/MVi0rH9M2l — Abigail Mowery (@mowery_abigail) February 21, 2022

FUCK THE “TO BE CONTINUED” SHIT BRO WHAT THE FUCK — bell⋆ (@spiderlingdaya) February 21, 2022

MY SCREEN SAID ‘To Be Continued’ AND I FELL TO MY KNEES #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/j4T9XiKObd — Ezekiel Ve'e (@esehkiio) February 21, 2022

