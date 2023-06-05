Reactions To The First Episode Of The Idol Are Here And Folks Seem Pretty Bloody Divided

Full disclosure: I have not watched The Idol. But considering the internet’s reaction following the highly anticipated series premiere, I may need to, if only to be a part of something other than the rental crisis.



In case you’ve been living under a rock or just been living a nice and fulfilled life, this show has been hyped because it’s by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, is written by Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (who also stars in the series) and is fronted by Lily-Rose Depp.

Far be it from me to decide whether or not the HBO show (available locally on Binge) is everything it’s been cracked it up to be. Let’s hand that honour over to Twitter, shall we? But warning: it may leave you more confused.

One one side of Twitter, people are describing The Idol as “the best TV show ever” and praising the performances of the cast — in particular BLACKPINK’s Jennie Ruby Lane and Depp.

Depp plays Jocelyn, a fallen pop star who gets in a relationship with nightclub owner Tedros (The Weeknd). One user defines the role as “the performance of a lifetime” and is basically telling Zendaya to move over. Big words!

As with any corner of the internet, there are a lot of haters of this show too. Plenty of people were taking aim at Levinson, who has been in the hot seat for his questionable creative choices.

One user found The Idol “vomit-worthy”.

Another thought it was “dry as fuck” (my Tinder bio, if you were wondering) with a “horrible cast”:

Others simply found it anti-climatic.

With HBO having such a strong resume, especially as of late, people really are leveraging the channel’s current hit shows to make a point:

Until I’ve watched it, I’m not really in a position to judge. All I know is I can’t wait to finish work so I can — watch and judge, that is.

Image: HBO