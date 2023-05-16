After months of speculation, we finally have proof that our favourite funny sad girl Phoebe Bridgers and funny sad man Bo Burnham are more than just friends. But how do we have this information? From a wayward TikTok posted by Aussie country rocker Keith Urban. Didn’t expect to find out this way, did you? Happy Tuesday!

On Monday night, Keith posted a seemingly innocent vid to his TikTok page from Taylor Swift‘s latest Eras tour gig in Philladephia, Pennsylvania. In it, he can be seen boogying with his wife Nicole Kidman, clearly just living it UP in that VIP tent.

“Shout out to Taylor, her team and ALL of the Swifties who showered us with sooooo many friendship bracelets,” he wrote over the footage.

“We had the BEST night!!! Your show is fucking phenomenal T. Big 💛💛💛 from all of us.”

Cute and wholesome, no? It’s giving ~I’m gonna bring my dad to a concert but he actually kinda knows some of the words~ vibes.

But little did our sweet country father know that in the background of the lighthearted footage he’d captured was Taylor’s opening act, Phoebe Bridgers, with her rumoured beau, Bo Burnham. And they weren’t just standing next to each other. Oh no, the pair were smooching.

Don’t believe me? Have a lil’ look at Keith’s TikTok below.

See? Pheobe and Bo, sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I- you get the point.

Despite Keith and Nicole’s obvious magnetism, fans noticed Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers’ cheeky pash immediately.

“Keith Urban being completely oblivious about hard launching Phoebe and Bo was not what I was expecting on a Monday afternoon,” one user wrote.

“This is my multiverse of madness,” wrote another.

“Everyone say thank you to Keith Urban,” a commenter said.

Of course, within the hour the news of the kiss had made it across the entire internet.

a video that keith urban recorded of himself and nicole kidman dancing to style in the vip tent of taylor swifts concert confirmed the rumored relationship between phoebe bridgers and bo burnham bro none of these words are in the bible — x (@yourewelllcool) May 15, 2023

taylor is friends with everybody bc why did I just watch a video of Keith urban and Nicole Kidman singing style, Phoebe bridgers and Bo burnham making out in the background.. I’m sure matty Healy was eating raw bison meat in the corner. mind you katniss Everdeen is there too — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) May 15, 2023

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham pic.twitter.com/lBfSx5hIMz — emelia🎀🧚🏻‍♀️ (@silkychiffon) May 15, 2023

There is just something so pure about a man who has no idea that he’s just revealed this huge secret to the world by posting a little Tiky-Tocky. He’s there, supporting Taylor like he’s her guitar-playing uncle with no clue that he’s just entered his Deuxmoi era. I love this for Keith!

In case you missed it, the rumours that Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham were dating kicked off after she was papped at the airport with Bo, following her split with Paul Mescal at the end of 2022. While fans suspected they were an item, neither one of them has confirmed it nor have they appeared in public together. Well, until now.

I’m happy to admit defeat and say that I was completely wrong when I theorised that Matty Healy was really dating Phoebe, rather than Taylor. Especially since the pics have come out showing the couple holding hands.

I gotta say though, I’d love to be a fly on the wall for that double date. Or, if you guys are looking for a fifth, I’m down.