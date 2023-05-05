Fans Think Matty Healy Dropped Hints About His Romance With Taylor Swift During A Concert

Rumours are flying that Taylor Swift is dating The 1975’s frontman/gremlin Matty Healy and to add fuel to the fire, fans believe Healy dropped hints about their apparent romance during one of his gigs.

According to gossip guru Deuxmoi, an anonymous submission claimed the 1975’s frontman hinted at his rumoured romance with Swift during a concert in Manila, Philippines, on the At Their Very Best Tour.

The anonymous sleuth wrote: “My sister, who’s currently working in Manila, was at the 1975 show today and Matty has been dropping a lot of hints!!!”

“He started the show with an acoustic version of the song “Me & You Together Song” (he never did this before) and ONLY sang the lines “I’ve been in love with her for ages…”

The person also claimed Healy drew a capital T on a camera and then kissed it.

“He also added the song “She’s American” to the set list (it wasn’t there before) and said right before the song she started, ‘she sure is,” the person wrote.

The unnamed source closed the massive tea spill claiming Healy’s manager Jamie Oborne liked a tweet about these little Taylor Swift X Matty Healy easter eggs.

A couple of IG Stories later, Deuxmoi posted a video where Healy can be heard saying, “She sure is”, before the song “She’s American”. Hmmm… interesting.

We also did a little sneaky sleuthing on our end and found the tweet Healy’s manager liked.

There have yet to be other videos confirming that Healy wrote a T on a camera, but fans have uploaded the star singing “Me & You Together Song”, as the unnamed person claimed.

Me & You Together Song by The 1975



—



Manila Night 1#The1975pic.twitter.com/bJjNItmGwd — The 1975 TH (@the1975_thteam) May 4, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Deuxmoi has touched on this rumoured couple. Just this week, the gossip pod released a podcast episode where she claimed an anonymous celebrity confirmed Swift and Healy’s relationship.

“I had to tell you, I just heard that Tay Swift is already dating the lead singer of 1975. [Jack] Antonoff set it up,” the anonymous celeb claimed.

Now, for me personally, I genuinely think Healy is milking the shit out of these rumours for a little bit of extra clout because the man has done some pretty fucked up shit on this tour already.

He’s been spotted macking on with fans, and he reportedly performed a Nazi salute while on-stage.

tw // antisemitism



why is no one talking about the fact matty healy did a h!tler salute on stage?? pic.twitter.com/QXdza5gzuX — nat (@waystarnatco) January 26, 2023

British tabloid The Sun added to the rumours this week by reporting that the pair are “madly in love”.

“It’s super early days, but it feels right,” the source spilled.

“They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

If you’re thinking it feels pretty soon after her breakup to be “in love” with another dude, the source covered their bases.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover,” they said.

The source claimed that because the pair are both international musicians who are currently touring, they understand the demands of the job. And apparently, the pair have been FaceTiming non-stop.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.

“Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour,” they said.

Looking back at their history, these two have had loose connections since 2014 when Taylor was spotted wearing a 1975 band tee. If you ask me, that is just peak Tumblr aesthetic realness.

But in 2015, they were papped at the same party at the exclusive NY venue Soho House.

These facts could mean nothing but also these facts could mean everything.

Jumping to January this year, Taylor joined Matty and The 1975 onstage during a gig in London where she performed one of their tracks “This City”.

She even posed for a pic with Matty’s mum, actor and UK media personality Denise Welch.

Their potential romance has caused a lot of fans to lose their fkn shit for a bunch of reasons, including the unhinged thirst many unsuspecting victims, including myself, have for the Tumblr-inspired singer.

I can’t put my finger on it but there’s something about that man that makes me, and a HEAP of people online, go absolutely feral.

Maybe it’s the fact I listened to his music during my formative teenage sad-girl era, but there’s a part of me that is tempted to ignore every morally-righteous bone in my body and join the screaming crowd of 17-year-olds begging for the charismatic frontman to give em’ a smooch at one of their live shows. Because, if you didn’t know, he actually does that.

If you’re completely confused at my burning attraction for this sewer rat of a man, just look at the video below.

I can’t believe I’m being horny on main. I’m not proud of myself either. But judging by Taylor’s 2014 band tee, maybe she’s found herself feeling shocked, confused and turned on like I am.

But, despite the collective thirst for a guy who looks like he showers once a week, it’s important to note that Matty Healy has said and done some pretty problematic things in the past. In fact, he has often found himself in hot water for his loose-lipped approach to interviews and social media.

In late January, he copped heat for making racially charged, mocking comments toward fellow musician Ice Spice. During a gig in Auckland, New Zealand in April, he kind of (but not really) apologised for his shitty comments.

“Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry,” he said onstage.

With all this in mind, I find it hard to believe that Taylor is totally chill publically dating a dude who is willing to cast unnecessary shade at other musicians and use racist actions on stage to appear edgy.

Do I think they could have fucked? Absolutely. But dating? I’m not sold!

So, while the jury is still out, I guess we’ll have to wait for the next leg of Taylor’s tour in Nashville to see if they really will be debuting their fledgling romance to the world.

ICYMI, Taylor has also found herself romantically linked to actor Dylan O’Brien and even Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

The rumours between Dylan and Taylor kicked off when he was papped in the general vicinity of her New York apartment, despite it being in an incredibly popular location.

Reports of the Spanish driver and Taylor were originally thrown into the ether by Deuxmoi, despite the gossip queen stating that she thought the tip was completely made up.

But that hasn’t stopped Fernando from leaning into the rumour on TikTok.

I guess I’d do the same thing if I was linked with a super hot, talented superstar like Taylor Swift. So go off, I guess.