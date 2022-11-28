Chaos gremlin and lead singer of The 1975 Matty Healy is going viral after making out with fans onstage on two separate occasions.

I mean where do I even start with this.

Matty, who has also recently done pushups, used an oxygen mask and eaten a raw steak during various live performances, is somewhat known for his cheeky onstage antics.

Mom Dad, why is Matty Healy eating raw meat at the 1975 show?!! pic.twitter.com/W63IpDG7pS — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) November 8, 2022

Both smooches happened at two different shows, but both happened during the song Robbers, a meaningful ballad about a toxic relationship.

It also looks like Matty is a consent king, after the first person he kissed clarified that he did ask her if it was OK before going in with the tongue. Consent is hot, people.

On a real note I do want to state some facts before we get any farther, i had this on my phone because he mentioned at some point “I can only make out with you”. So I did this, he saw it and brought me up, HE ASKED before he kissed me!

Also I’m a grown age of 24 pic.twitter.com/d4eP7wNn2o — Isabella 🖤 (that chick) (@xsbella) November 26, 2022

The identity of the fan Matty kissed on Saturday in San Diego is not yet known — but there’s plenty of piccies circulating online.

Matty Healy of #The1975 kisses another fan onstage during a performance of “Robbers.” https://t.co/vccZAmBf1A — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 27, 2022

This is not the first time Matty has kissed fans onstage.

According to PAPER he used to do it during concerts quite a lot back in 2014. Notably, he also kissed a male fan onstage in 2019 in protest of Dubai’s anti-LGBTQIA+ laws.

The 1975 fans have been in an uproar online since the return of Matty’s onstage smoochies.

“Now why wasn’t it me???” said one fan after the second kiss popped up online. “I’d risk COVID for this, I don’t fucking care,” said another.

Good point though. With all this kissing going on, has everyone just forgotten we’re in a pandemic? Is Matty Healy in his super spreader era?

Regardless it doesn’t look like this smoochy menace is stopping any time soon. Hopefully he’s still kissin’ by the time The 1975 hit Australia next year.