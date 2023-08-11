Soz To Ruin Your Friday But Harry Styles & Paul Mescal Both Have Hot New GFs Who Aren’t You

Usually, Fridays are my favourite day of the week, but unfortunately, that’s been spoiled ‘cos two of my celeb crushes — Paul Mescal and Harry Styles — are rumoured to be off the dating market. Not like I had a chance … or whatever.

According to goss queen to the stars, Deuxmoi (@deuxmoi), Paul Mescal is rumoured to have a new girlfriend. Although it’s not me, a voluptuous Aussie Filipina dream with a Hello Kitty addiction, a submission to Ms Deux claimed he was “looking cosy” with Irish influencer Keelin Moncrieffe.

The anonymous source wrote: “Saw Paul Mescal Looking cosy in Luckys Meath Street, Dublin, with Irish influencer Keeling Moncrieffe. She has now unfollowed her boyfriend Jay too.”

And you know what? Good for them, because I would date her too. Sour that Paul is rumoured to be off the market, but glad it’s with this gem — allegedly.

To give ya a quick case study on who Keelin is, according to online publication Her, Keelin began her influencer career on Snapchat Stories before moving onto YouTube. On Instagram (@kee_monn) she describes herself as a MILF (slay) and she hosts the Same But Different podcast.

As for Deuxmoi’s blind item? Well, looking through her followers, she doesn’t seem to be following anyone named “Jay” or with a username that’s similar. However, she’s made content with her former partner Jason on YouTube.

Of course, with every Deuxmoi gossip item, please, for the love of God, take it with a grain of salt. But yes. Allegedly, Paul Mescal is off the market.

Speaking of salt — ‘cos I’m about to add more salt to the Paul Mescal-shaped wound in your heart — Harry Styles was recently spotted with his rumoured GF, Taylor Russell.

Per TMZ, the rumoured love birds were spotted “getting cosy” on Wednesday night at the National Theatre in London.

WHY IS EVERYONE SO COSY BUT ME??

Anyways, these two have been brewing relationship rumours since last month after Taylor was spotted in a VIP section of Harry’s Love On Tour concert in Austria.

A fan also caught them on candid camera holding hands a day after the concert.

In case you weren’t too familiar with Taylor’s work, she is an actress who has appeared in movies like Bones and All, Escape Room and Words on Bathroom Walls.

Although Paul and Harry are rumoured to be taken, I must say that I would also date Taylor or Keelin.

As the rumours continue to circulate, I’m just gonna sit back patiently and wait for the official IG soft launches.

