NO CHEF: Jeremy Allen White’s Been Spotted Packing On The PDA With A Gal That Is Sadly Not Me

Anyone still riding that post The Bear Season Two adrenaline high will also have its star Jeremy Allen White, his dreamy eyes and horny yes chef-ery living in their brain rent-free. As such, I trust those people will understand why my heart dropped out of my ass when footage of JAW macking on with Ashley Moore leaked.

In the devastating piccies and vids obtained by TMZ, Jeremy and the model-slash-actress were eyed sucking face verrrrrrry publicly in L.A. on August 5.

The outlet also alleged that when they weren’t attached at the lips, “they were either walking side by side or looking deep into each other’s eyes”.

Hey Alexa, play “That Should Be Me” by Justin Bieber (who, coincidentally, was once rumoured to be dating Ashley back in 2017).

So, what do we know about the woman who has very quickly put a damper on my Chef x Reader Wattpad fantasies?

According to TMZ, the 30-year-old is “not really big time”, which is an absolute fkn slight if I ever saw one. However, I’d say appearing in Drake‘s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” music video, Judd Apatow‘s 2016 flick Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping and Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer is a pretty sweet resume.

She’s also been striking a pose for brands in the likes of Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs and Forever 21 ever since she signed to a modelling agency at 18.

Ashley has also been romantically linked to Skeet Ulrich, to which I say, you go, girl.

At this stage, it’s not really known how Jeremy and Ashley met, but their relo is certainly a swift pivot from claims he’s dating Selena Gomez, per a spicy DeuxMoi submission.

On top of this, the sloppy PDA comes just a few months after the Shameless actor’s wife, Addison Timlin, filed for divorce after just three years of marriage.

As the rumour mill (and a crème de la crème episode of DeuxMoi’s Deux U podcast) would have it, Jeremy, 32, *allegedly* cheated on Addison “with a PA from his big show”.

DeuxMoi added that they had a second source back this up, who claimed that “this rumour was definitely circulating in the industry about Jeremy Allen White”.

Adding yet another layer to this very juicy lasagne of a story, another source dished that JAW wasn’t the only one dipping his fingers into other pies. Addison was also alleged to be having a thing with a filmmaker named Cooper Raiff.

It’s all v messy, much like that tinned tomato scene from The Bear.

Image: Hulu.