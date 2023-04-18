PSA Wattpad Girlies: Two Strangers Got Hitched After Meeting On TikTok & Now They’re In Love

Buckle up Wattpad girlies, ‘cos here’s another real life love story that’ll make you believe in Hallmark movies and miracles.

Two strangers jokingly got married after they met. And no, they didn’t meet on Married At First Sight or Tinder. The wingman was TikTok.

In 2021, Danielle Gross stumbled upon Gunnar Michels‘ video where he was seeking someone’s hand in marriage.

Danielle ended up stitching his video, in a white dress, expressing her interest in his online proposal.

“Nothing in life has ever been that serious to me, and I’ve always wanted to get married in a crazy stupid way,” Danielle said.

A couple of days later, Gunnar revealed to his audience that he picked Danielle. The wild TikToker flew to the US city of Pittsburgh, where Danielle lived, to officially propose.

In the lead-up to the wedding, Gunnar and Danielle documented their plans. From wedding dress shopping to Bachelorette parties, they shared it all with their audience.

The pair eventually tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2021 in Vegas.

Two years have since passed, and Danielle and Gunnar are still going strong. Way stronger than any other connection I’ve made on a dating app.

Speaking with South West News Service, the pair opened up about their Wattpad-like romance, with Gunnar revealing that his search for a wife in 2021 wasn’t serious.

“I came up with this idea of getting married to a stranger. It was pretty wild.

“I wasn’t seriously looking for a life partner – more to have a life experience but so many people wanted to do it.

“I got them to make a video for me on why they would be a good fit for me. Danielle posted a video and it was hard to miss.”

Danielle shared that her mother worried that Gunnar was going to kidnap her daughter, but luckily the man was legit.

Per the South West News Service interview, the pair revealed that they were only supposed to be married for a week but Cupid had other plans.

“Our original plan was to get divorced a week after the wedding but then we were chatting and thought let’s keep talking as friends and then it became something more,” Danielle said.

“Gunnar and I never would have gone up to each other in a bar. It opened our eyes to other people.”

Since their nuptials in 2021, the pair have been vanlifing it up across America, but for now, they’ve settled in Pittsburgh with hopes of buying a home.

“Our families have both been really happy for us. They all get along and my friends can’t believe we’re still together,” Danielle added.

“It is something I’d suggest for others to do. It opened our eyes to other people. If you’re open minded it’s a really interesting concept.”

Although this hasn’t happened to me, yet, I cannot help but smile at my computer screen because this digital love story is quite cute.

Maybe MAFS should take a page out of this book and somehow add TikTok into the mix of things.