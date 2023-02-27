Two lucky girlies were allegedly asked to meet Harry Styles backstage in Melbourne by his security and it’s honestly giving major fan fiction vibes.

ICYMI: Grammy Album Of The Year winner Harry Styles has been strolling around Australia for his Love On Tour gigs, and his latest stop is down in Melbourne.

During his fab concert in Melbs, the “As It Was” singer’s security allegedly asked two women to meet him backstage, according to celeb gossip sleuth Deuxmoi.

The iconic gossip guru posted an Instagram story that spilled the deets on this secret rendezvous, with a fan writing to Deuxmoi, “…I can confirm, and various people can too, that Harry’s security guards went up to two girls who we were very much his style and made them stay back with Harry after the show.”

Can this fan also spill what Harry’s type is???? Just for research purposes…

The Deuxmoi goss comes right after The Daily Mail reported that Harry was in the “early days” of a new, blossoming romance.

TikTok user @Cat_here also claimed that she saw security asking girls to meet Harry during the Aussie concert. Another concertgoer commented on the TikTok, writing, “Omg, I was in front of you [Cat_here] when this happened 😂 so wild!!!”

Besides allegedly scouting for girls during his concerts, Harry has been exploring Australia and has been spotted in various places, including a random luxurious yacht in Western Australia and a Japanese café in Collingwood.

The dating rumours come after Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde‘s whirlwind romance, which stemmed from their film Don’t Worry Darling.

Even though the pair are no longer together, an insider told People that Harry and Olivia are still “very close friends”.

Now that we know that Harry’s security might be asking girlies to meet him backstage, I will be bringing a book to his gig to showcase that I’m not like the other girls in hopes he picks me.