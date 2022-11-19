After a whirlwind two years, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly called time on their relationship with sources confirming the breakup. More like — watermelon sugar BYE, am I right?

According to People magazine, 28-year-old Harry and 38-year-old Olivia have gone their separate ways but are still good mates.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A,” a source told the publication regarding the breakup.

READ MORE Louis Tomlinson Admitted There Was A Time When He Was Irked By Harry Styles’ Rise To Fame

“It’s a very amicable decision.”

Well well well. Rest in peace to their respective Insta DM inboxes and may they both have excellent hot girl/boy summers.

We won’t lie, it’s pretty hard to be surprised by this breakup.

Especially if you zoom out a little to appreciate the context of everything that’s happened over the two years they dated.

First and foremost, how about the absolute bin fire that was the Don’t Worry Darling production period and its subsequent press tour? It’s hard to imagine that anything would’ve made it through that whole process unscathed.

READ MORE Cringe Into Infinity At This Vid Of Harry Styles Refusing To Get A Photo W/ Olivia Wilde

Not to mention Olivia has also been dealing with a custody battle with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis which surely can’t have made things any smoother.

Then there’s Harry’s worldwide romp AKA: his Love On Tour schedule which would have him living out of suitcases most of the year.

Neither person’s calendar looks like it’d have too many free slots for a romantic flame to fill.

Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to social media to air their ~colourful~ thoughts on the breakup. The cake has absolutely sent me.

‘harry styles and olivia wilde officially broke up’



harries rn:



pic.twitter.com/K9IcIVkrhb — christine🪩 (@daydreaminhrrys) November 18, 2022

Liza Minnelli has outlived the romance of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles. The two have called it quits. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) November 18, 2022

“harry styles and olivia wilde have split after nearly 2 years together” pic.twitter.com/1OguK333oO — ana ☽ (@CYNM00N_) November 18, 2022

If you need a refresher on the Don’t Worry Darling timeline, you can suss out all our articles on the subject here.

It’s got everything from Harry’s mum getting involved (yes, we know!), to the film’s actual numbers at the box office (which were surprising, to say the least), and who could forget Harry finally addressing the #spitgate rumours?