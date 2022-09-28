After months of Don’t Worry Darling drama, including spit-gate, an alleged screaming match, the most bonkers press tour to ever tour and a supposed pay disparity, it would appear the final boss has now weighed in: Harry Styles’ mum. Yes, Anne Twist has hopped onto Instagram to defend the movie and her son. Go off, Mama Twist.

It started when Twist saw the flick when it opened in France and wrote a cute lil’ Insta review about the event.

“First time in the French cinema… first day showing… Don’t Worry Darling you were excellent!” she wrote. The mysterious ellipses are really doing it for me, if I’m honest. A gorgeous mum touch.

“Really enjoyed it from start to finish. Well done @oliviawilde and team for drawing us in, well done baby @harrystyles for being a fabulous Jack.

“Very proud as usual.”

I’m screaming, crying and throwing up at how cute that review is. We love to see a supportive mum going gung-ho on social media.

Unfortunately, people were not happy that Twist’s review applauded her son and his supposed girlfriend for the movie.

The absolute gall of the woman not to descend into a nuanced review of Don’t Worry Darling imbued with BTS tea about KiKi Layne and Ari’el Stachel apparently getting their scenes cut, when she just watched her literal son act his little heart out on the big screen.

The sheer nerve!

The Negative Nancys of the world were out there asking Twist why she didn’t tag Florence Pugh ‘cos “she’s the star” and saying they hoped her son can work with a “better director next time”.

One particularly nasty comment even called her a hag.

Put your phone down! Go outside! Adopt a cat! Stop attacking a woman who posted about the movie her son had acted in!

After copping a load of the gross comments that were piling up on her post, Twist did what any mum would do: go off on her Instagram story.

📸 | A little reminder for everyone via Anne's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/Cbrn4LrxEC — Louis & Harry FBI ! 🐰 (@LTHSOURCE) September 22, 2022

“If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all,” she wrote.

“I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest.

“I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go…

“If you don’t like me… please don’t follow me.

“Simple.”

Louder for the people in the back please, Madame Twist.