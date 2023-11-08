I Don’t Wanna Alarm You, But Harry Styles May Have Shaved His Head & There’s Photo Evidence

Is Harry Styles bald? It’s one of the many rumours that’s plagued the singer since the start of his career, along with: was his relationship with Taylor Swift fake and was he and Louis Tomlinson were dating during the One Direction era?

Harry Styles’ trademark locks have been a big part of his overall look, which is probably why rumours of secret baldness have followed him his entire career.

On Wednesday, those bald rumours were sent into overdrive with rumours that Harry Styles shaved his head. Is he soft-launching male-pattern baldness?

Please note: this is all coming from a writer who will probably be bald himself v. soon as I yeet my way through my thirties. Absolutely no shame in it — there are heaps of hot as hell bald blokes and I reckon Harry has the face and head shape for it! But I digress…

The bald rumour has experienced regrowth this morning as a hella blurry pic has begun doing the rounds on social media in which Harry appears to have much less hair than usual.

Have a peek below:

The rumour was stoked by an anonymous tip to goss guru Deuxmoi that read: “Harry Styles appeared to be missing something at the U2 concert at Sphere in Las Vegas this past Wednesday… his long, luscious locks!

“We can confirm with 100 per cent certainty that he is now sporting a buzz cut. We have photo evidence that we don’t have permission to share at this time. Don’t worry though, he still looks fire.”

When a fan demanded that she “post the full pic of Harry”, Deux responded in a subsequent Instagram Story:

“You guys are driving me crazy with this. There’s a picture posted in the subscriber-only highlight or the picture is now all over TikTok and Twitter that is the only picture. He’s not bald, he cut his hair. The picture is from the U2 concert, it’s not an old picture that’s been photoshopped, it’s a picture sent, not by a fan, not by a Larry, not by a finsta, it’s a picture sent from an actual person.”

The following Insta Story contained one of the aforementioned fan pics that’s been doing the rounds, which she captioned with: “STOPPPPP.”

OMFG. (Credit: Instagram / Deuxmoi)

Yes, rumours seem to follow the lad like flies to stink, like the rumour that Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were in a PR relationship (how the FUCK did the paps get their hands on that pic of Taylor leaving Harry on a yacht while they were on vacay in the middle of nowhere?).

And the rumour that he and Louis Tomlinson were an item, which Louis recently shot down.

So… is Harry Styles bald? Did he shave his head?

Look, it’s too soon to tell. The only evidence we’ve got is way too fuzzy to be construed as actual confirmation.

But we do love a conspiracy theory!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is ot now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.