Clear out your vanity and do a stocktake of all the old-ass serums and potions in the bathroom, because it’s looking like Harry Styles is about to dip his toes in the skincare and beauty world. After months of swirling rumours, it looks like his own beauty line – possibly called Pleasing – is about to drop.

Harry stans have been in overdrive since he started dropping hints way back in May, when it was discovered he was the director of a new perfume and cosmetics company.

Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED” as of now ???? pic.twitter.com/m3R5w5CPfp — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 28, 2021

Between then and now, Harry’s been spotted wearing hoodies emblazoned with the word ‘Pleasing’, sending fans into a whole tizz that he’ll be doing his own beauty range. Fast forward to this week, and big posters with the same slogan were spotted in London by British GQ‘s Style Editor, Zak Maoui.

Pleasing by Harry Styles is here pic.twitter.com/nXJDlErT3w — Zak Maoui (@ZakMaoui) November 14, 2021

Pleasing by Harry Styles, London Bridge, London, November 14th 2021@Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/cvRF8jQCFi — Zak Maoui (@ZakMaoui) November 14, 2021

A sneaky teaser video was posted to YouTube as well, which matches the posters spotted across London.

A website for Pleasing has since appeared, which seems to give us nothing more than a holding page and an option to punch in our details to sign up to the mailing list.

Somehow, a few fans were able to get into the actual site where the smoking gun was found: a photo of Harry’s hands showing off the range of nail polish (!!!) being sold as part of the first drop of products.

SAW IT BEFORE IT DISSAPERED. pic.twitter.com/349AIDmxi7 — Elle misses harry (@hrryssunflowers) November 14, 2021

can we talk about how pleasing by harry styles is also aesthetically pleasant pic.twitter.com/uNYeWE8yFc — paula (@harryseingblind) November 14, 2021

From what these leaks have shown, it looks like there’s skincare products including an illuminating serum and a “pleasing pen”, which looks to be a double-ended lip and eye treatment, alongside the range of nail polishes. Nail polishes? From Harry Styles? Groundbreaking.

One fan joined the now-very-obvious dots, because maybe this whole thing has been hiding in plain site this entire time?

ITS BEEN IN FRONT OF US THIS WHOLE TIME pic.twitter.com/R3eFeOyKMo — harri????PLEASING (@harryescherry) November 14, 2021

There’s hot rumours that Pleasing will be fully released at 10am on November 29 Los Angeles time – which works out to be 4am on the 30th for Sydney and Melbourne – so we’ll be keeping a close eye on what drops with the big unveiling.

Interestingly, there’s a lot of chatter on Twitter that this might all be some kind of elaborate prank, too. Many Harry Styles stans (known as “Harries”) are claiming the range isn’t real and the whole thing is a fan-made project for the singer’s birthday.

On the flip side of that, others are slamming fans for those claims, alleging that they’re gatekeeping the range by encouraging people to believe it’s all a scam, and in turn freeing up more product for themselves.

Either way, all eyes are on the end of this month to see what turns up from Harry Style’s camp, and just how pleasing it truly is.