Louis Tomlinson Has Come Out Swinging Against Long-Running Rumour That He & Harry Styles Dated

If you were on Tumblr during the height of One Direction‘s fame, there’s a big chance you might have come across some fan theories which passionately speculated that Harry Styles and his bandmate Louis Tomlinson were in a secret relationship. Fans who believed in this theory called themselves “Larries” and they were deadset convinced that these two were in love. But after years of silence on the matter, Louis has absolutely torn these claims to shreds.

But before we get into it, I’d just like to say that speculating someone’s sexuality isn’t actually very chill. And these rumours – which are incredibly detailed rabbit holes – have followed Louis and Harry around for almost a decade. It must have been super annoying now that we know they aren’t true. The extent to which the fandom hypothesised about their relationship was next level, too. Just look at this compilation below.

This has gone on for years and while Louis has denied the rumours before, he’s never been able to shake them once and for all.

On Tuesday, he gave it another shot during a Q&A on X when a fan asked, “Louis how do you make chicken parmesan?”

I know, it seems like a completely unrelated question.



I, for one, would love to know whether Louis’ recipe is crumbed, baked or pan-fried. But for the Larries, this question is incredibly loaded. You see, the conspiracy lore states that Harry and Louis ate chicken parmesan on their first date. So when Louis received this question, he’d had enough of this shit.



“You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair,” he said.

“Simple stuff.”

Oooooft. Tell ’em king!!!!



Back in 2017, Louis first responded to the rumours to The Sun, telling the publication that these rumours damaged his friendship with Harry.

“I’ve never actually been asked about it directly. It’s a funny thing,” he said.

“It kind of happened naturally for me and Harry because a certain amount of the fans drew up this conspiracy.When it first came around I was with Eleanor, and it actually felt a little bit disrespectful to Eleanor, who is my girlfriend now.

“I’m so protective over things like that, about the people I love. So it created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did.

“It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable. I think it shows that it was never anything real, if I can use that word,” he concluded.

Well, there you have it. Hopefully this comment six years later will put these rumours to bed.