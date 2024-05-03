The 10 Best Sonic-Verse Characters Ranked, From A Dancing Villain To This Tarot Card-Obsessed Queen

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Paramount+ to bring you up to speed with Sonic The Hedgehog before you watch Knuckles, streaming now.

The Sonic the Hedgehog universe is my current obsession. I used to play the games all the time as a kid, because who can resist a somersaulting hedgehog? You better believe I collected those gold rings like it was my JOB.

I’m currently (impatiently) waiting for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to be released, but in the meantime, I’ve been devouring the new Paramount+ show Knuckles.

It’s all about Sonic’s rival-turned-bestie Knuckles The Echidna, filling the gap between Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and 3. Knuckles was always the best character to play in the Sonic games – and I will fight anyone who disagrees – so it got me thinking, why not do a cheeky lil ranking? For this extremely Scientific Ranking™️ , I’m going to take into consideration game, TV and movie characters.

The best Sonic the Hedgehog characters, ranked:

10. Rouge The Bat

Obsessed with her outfit. (Image: SEGA)

This femme fatale is an incredible character with an impeccable sense of style. In Sonic Dream Team, she has a little pink heart-bustier and long, white and hot pink heeled boots. She’s not a hero, but has occasionally worked with Sonic and his posse on important missions.

She makes the list because she’s a skilled jewel thief, works as a spy and can hold her own in a fight. Not only does she have super-level power, but being a bat, she’s obviously good at flying. Rouge is close with Shadow the Hedgehog, who has also made my list.

9. Longclaw

So majestic! (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

I’m biased here, because I just really love owls. But there are a few other reasons Longclaw has made the list, with the most important one being that she’s Sonic’s guardian. The majestic owl helped protect Sonic and sent him to Earth at the start of Sonic the Hedgehog after his family was attacked by a group of echidnas.

She’s also a guardian of the Master Emerald, a powerful gem that can turn thoughts into reality. When Robotnik and Knuckles were attempting to steal it in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic received a message from a holographic version of Longclaw, giving him a map to find it first. The owl doesn’t get much screen time, but when she does, it’s always important.

8. Shadow The Hedgehog

Shadow is objectively a better name than Sonic. (Image: SEGA)

Shadow the Hedgehog is a meaner, cooler-looking Sonic. The black and red hedgehog is one of Sonic’s rivals and usually works for himself, but has occasionally helped Sonic out. He’s a fan fave, and even had his own spin-off game called Shadow the Hedgehog.

He’s serious, dark and tortured, a type of anti-hero, if you will. He’s violent and sharp, yet he has a strong sense of good and evil and isn’t easily manipulated.

7. Amy Rose

She’s just a girl. (Image: SEGA)

This cute pink hedgehog was first introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog CD as an NPC, and she’s become pretty popular with Sonic fans. She has a massive crush on Sonic, but he’s not particularly interested. She’s just like me for real. Even cartoons are having issues with non-requited crushes and the state of the dating world.

She’s emotional, expressive and isn’t afraid to speak her mind. What a confident queen. When she was first introduced, she had a thing for tarot cards and fortunes, plus she’s generally positive and optimistic. Unless she’s mad, which is when she whips out her Piko Piko Hammer.

6. Miles ‘Tails’ Prower

You always need a dependable sidekick. (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

Tails is adorable, and for that reason, he’s coming in hot at number six. The two-tailed fox is Sonic’s sidekick and helps get the hedgehog out of a pretty sticky situation in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. He’s able to use his two tails to fly, and his name is a delicious pun. Miles Prower is a play on miles per hour, a nod to Sonic’s super speed.

5. Robotnik

There’s never been more perfect casting. (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

I know Robotnik is a bad guy, but you can’t have a fun game or entertaining movie without an iconic villain. In the film universe, casting Jim Carrey as Robotnik was a stroke of genius, and I will never get over his weird dance moves.

On the one hand, he hates animals (not cool) and is obviously evil. However, I’m grateful that he was the catalyst for bringing Knuckles into Sonic the Hedgehog 2, so he’s sitting in the middle of the list.

4. Tom Wachowski

Daddy! (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

Considering Sonic has created nothing but chaos for Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), seeing him warm up to the hedgehog was actually kinda sweet. After Sonic’s tragic backstory, watching Tom and his wife Maddie adopt the teenage mischief maker was adorable.

He’s there for Sonic every step of the way, and although Robotnik sent drones his way and tried to hurt both him and his wife, Tom’s loyalty never wavered. Unproblematic king.

3. Maddie Wachowski

She’s an icon, she’s a legend. (Image: Paramount Pictures Australia)

Maddie Wachowski (Tika Sumpter) had every reason to doubt her husband Tom, yet she doubled down and helped Sonic search for his missing golden rings in San Francisco. Plus, her character was nicknamed “Pretzel Lady” and inspired one of the best lines in Sonic the Hedgehog: “Donut Lord lives with Pretzel Lady. She is super nice to animals and strangely was born without bones.”

2. Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic always finds himself in sticky situations. (Image Credit: Paramount Pictures Australia)

This funny little goofball deserves a high spot on the list, because he’s entertaining and constantly saves the world. His super speed is one of the biggest assets the heroes have in the Sonic universe, and he’s fiercely loyal to his closest friends.

He can be a bit demanding and selfish at times, since, you know, he’s a teenager. He was also warned by his guardian Longclaw not to showcase his powers as a kid, but he couldn’t help himself, and this was the reason the Echidnas tracked him and his family down. He’s a bit brash, doesn’t think about consequences and generally causes trouble, which is why he didn’t quite make number one on my list.

1. Knuckles The Echidna

Knuckles is the best, and I will die on this hill. (Image: Paramount+)

I honestly think Knuckles is the most bad-ass character in the whole Sonic universe, because just look at him! His name refers to his super strength, because he can smash through walls and is trained in martial arts. In the games, he also has the ability to glide, which I reckon is way more fun than super speed. Plus, his personality is fire. He apparently loves grapes and gets shy when his girl crush is near. He’s so me-coded.

When he gets his hands on the Super Emerald, he’s also able to transform into Hyper Knuckles, which is the coolest name for a video game character. If that didn’t convince you, let me put forward one more fact for consideration: he’s voiced by Idris Elba in the latest films and TV show.

I rest my case.



