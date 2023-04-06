He may be a whole new chiseled man but it turns out that buccal fat removal enthusiast Liam Payne is eager to hark back to the good ole’ days with a One Direction reboot. You know what they say, you can buy a new face but you can’t buy friendship.

According to OK! Magazine, the Malibu Ken cosplayer is keen on reconnecting with his former band mates for a One Direction reunion in an effort to add the spark back into his slowly dwindling career.

“Liam is desperate to get back on the road with the boys,” the source claimed.

“His solo career hasn’t remained as successful as he hoped it would, and work has become stagnant for him. In contrast, he can see how well Harry is doing and he’d love that level of stardom for himself.”

The piping hot tea is a bit surprising for One Direction fans and comes after Liam attended a premiere for Louis Tomlinson‘s documentary All Of Those Voices.

Although he seems to be on good terms with Louis, Harry Styles and Niall Horan, I don’t think the same can be said for Zayn Malik.

ICYMI, Liam hasn’t always had the nicest things to say about his time in One Direction, or his bandmates. In June 2022, he was a guest on Logan Paul‘s podcast Impaulsive, where he absolutely dragged Zayn and his time in the band. Naturally, he copped a heap of shit for what he said and his reputation took a bit of a hit. It was such a big deal that even Lizzo weighed in on the drama.

Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have. — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 2, 2022

While Liam isn’t exactly in the good books after his arrogant comments on the pod, I feel like we’ve seen evidence of him trying to do better. For example, he posted a beautiful yet now deleted Insta apology to Louis. And he gave Harry kudos for his incredible success at the Grammys.

But apparently, in an effort to give his image the overhaul it truly needs, the source says that Liam is hoping a revival of the beloved band will be the ultimate PR fix.

“He knows he’s somewhat fallen out of favour with the public, and believes the only way he’ll be able to win back his fans is with a One Direction reunion,” they said.

I mean, they’re not entirely wrong. I know so many Directioners-turned-adults who would lose their fkn shit if those blokes stood in a room together again, let alone performed.

And while I’d love to scream-sing to “Live While We’re Young” and think about how much I hated high school, I just don’t see it happening any time soon. Especially when it’s reportedly being instigated by a dude who is clearly just trying to revamp his image.