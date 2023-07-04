This Story Of A Woman Giving A Passenger Her Number During A Flight Is Proof To Shoot Your Shot

A woman has gone viral for passing a love note to a stranger and right now, as I’m writing this article, Wattpad girlies are stealing this love story for their Fanfics.

Natalie (@Nataliebonbon) went hyper-viral on TikTok after she shared a series of videos on how she managed to score a date by handing someone a cute handwritten love note.

What’s even more interesting was the fact that she had the courage to do it on an airplane to a fellow passenger who she thought was “really cute”.

On a napkin, Natalie wrote: “If you’re single/interested text me sometime – Natalie”.

She then recorded herself saying she’s “freaking out” ‘cos the cute guy turned around and introduced himself right after she gave him the note.

The video then cuts to a screenshot of a text message that reads: “Hey Natalie, nice to meet you. And yes single [sic] and interested.”

Since Nat dropped the video, her TikTok has more than 2.9 million views.

Natalie’s comments are jam-packed with requests for updates, and some folks shared their quirky love stories.

“Once in traffic, I threw a gum container with a note in it into a guy’s car saying he’s cute and he threw it back with his number,” one person wrote.

“Met my husband on a United flight LA-NY. Still married 23 years later!”, another added.

And OFC, Natalie delivered on the updates! After the original video, she posted a second one with aiplane boy asking her on a date.

In a new three-part storytime, Natalie spilled all the juicy tea about the love note and her date with airplane boy.

She began by saying that she was flying from Nashville to San Diego and she waited until the very end of their flight to give him her number.

“The entire plane ride, I was like ‘, OK, I kinda wanna shoot my shot’ but I also don’t want to be making him uncomfortable or anything,” she said.

“I didn’t want to make it awkward.”

Natalie revealed that she got a text back from the unnamed hunk of spunk an hour after she gave him the note. She also said she won’t reveal his name because a) he doesn’t know that the back of his head is viral on TikTok and b) he apparently has a really unique name, so it would be easy to identify him IRL.

In part two, Natalie spoke about their KBBQ date and claimed it went “pretty well”. He also asked to see her again in the same week.

In part three, Natalie said the unnamed man joked about how he doesn’t need to go on dating apps and that he’ll just keep on going on Southwest flight if they don’t work out. UMM, no. Manifesting eternal love for these two! I seriously am.

“At the end of the date, he walked me to my car, opened my door. [he was] very sweet,” She said.

IDK about y’all, but I’m seriously a hopeless romantic and I find joy in stories like these. Like, she is smitten! In every single video following that airplane love note, she’s been beaming.

And also, Natalie said she’d just come back from a Euro trip, so it sounds like she’s been having a golden year so far! Next up, she’ll be uploading a TikTok about winning the lottery or something like that.

Like myself, folks in the comments are manifesting a strong and healthy relationship between these two lovers.

Fingers crossed, we get an engagement update in the future!