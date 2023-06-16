The VIC TikToker Who Went Viral For Her Subway Order Has Improved Upon Her Famous Recipe

The Victorian TikToker responsible for the viral “elite” Subway order has returned to the platform to make some tasty amendments to her perfect sub. As if the original recipe wasn’t already delicious enough, she’s somehow made it even better. It’s like if Michaelangelo came back to improve the Sistine Chapel. My guy, it was already glorious.

TikToker Kelly Arvan (@arvanfamily) shared her go-to Subway recipe with the world back in March and the vid amassed over 2.4M views and 137k likes.

The OG order was Meatball on Honey Oat bread with Cheddar AND Tasty cheese on top, covered in every topping including beetroot (which very few Subways actually have) and smothered in Marinara and Chipotle sauce.

I actually tried the OG sub and I did in fact fall to my knees. I saw a bright white light upon taking the first bite and gazed unto the face of God. She was gorgeous and told me that although this sub I was tasting was heavenly, the best was yet to come.

And come it has. Arvan has alerted the Subway girls to make two adjustments to the original “elite” order to improve it.

“I’m yet to find a better Subway order than mine but I think I just levelled it up,” she said in a new TikTok vid.

The new ingredients? Salami and blue cheese dressing. Yep, we’ve gone from having two sauces to three. From one meat to TWO. Nothing tastes better than excess.

“I’ve literally read so many different Subway orders with people thinking that their Subway is better than mine… nup,” she said.

“If your Subway doesn’t have beetroot you B.Y.O. beetroot.”

Yes ma’am.

In the name of Kelly Arvan, I will be heading to my local Subway (which doesn’t do beetroot) with a whole tin of the stuff in hand. I know from experience that it is WORTH it.

In case you missed the OG and still have no idea WTF I’m talking about, you can initiate yourself with the first video right here:

Alright girlies, time to hit up Subway yet again.

I’m not the biggest fan of blue cheese but Arvan has never been wrong about food combos.

After all, she was one of the creators behind the viral Macca’s Hashbrown and Oreo McFlurry combo, which was fkn genius.