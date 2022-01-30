A TikToker who claims to work at McDonald’s has revealed the fast-food chain’s Big Mac recipe and excuse me while I go and mac a big burg at home.

TikToker @essentialmcdonalds shares secret tips and recipes behind the beloved golden arch restaurant’s menu. The alleged chef explained how Macca’s makes Big Macs in a viral TikTok posted on Tuesday and it’s easy as hell to recreate.

Big Mac ingredients

To make a Big Mac you’ll need:

1 burger bun with sesame seed topping

1 cup of shredded iceberg lettuce

1/2 cup of diced white onions

2 slices of pickles

1 slice of American cheese

2 slices of meat patty

The TikTok didn’t reveal how to make the Big Mac sauce but according to a recipe by Delicious you’ll need:

1 cup of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of gherkin relish

2 teaspoons of white vinegar

1 pinch of white pepper

2 teaspoons of mild mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons of onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons of garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon of sweet smoked paprika

How to make a Big Mac at home

Slice your burger bun into three layers — a top layer (crown), a middle layer (club) and a bottom layer (heel).

Toast them till lightly brown and then place the heel on a plate opposite the club and crown which are stacked onto each other.

Mix your Big Mac sauce ingredients together and add drops of it over the club and heel. Add shreds of lettuce on both sides as well as two slices of pickle on the top layer and a slice of American cheese on the bottom. Add a thin slice of meat on each side.

To assemble the sandwich you need to lift the club onto the heel and then place the crown on top. The TikToker had the help of the Big Mac box to do that but those of us at home can use our hands.

If you’re looking to top off this meal and impress your mates then this recipe would go great with this hack for Grill’d chippies.