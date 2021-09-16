Have you ever looked upon your greasy Big Mac and thought to yourself, sure this tower of goodness tastes delish, but I see so much more for my little meaty son? I see promise. A greater future. It’s natural to want the best for our children, after all.

Thankfully, food blogger and TikToker Danny Kim (@dannygrubs) is allowing us to peer into the world where McDonald’s meals are more than just simple burgers in a box.

In his latest batch of TikTok videos, Kim takes basic McDonald’s meals and sauces to his gourmet chef friends and asks them to turn them into spectacular meals that you’d see at Michelin star restaurants.

Just in case you don’t quite understand why this is such a big deal, here’s the first video in the series, which turns a Double Quarter Pounder with fries into a, wait for it, a beef pithivier with pommes purée and sauce charcuterie.

Yeah, sounds fkn delicious because it is.

Now I’ve watched this next one about ten times and I still can’t comprehend the massive transformation that occurs before my eyes.

Imagine the culinary talent you’d need in order to turn a Sausage, Egg & Cheese McGriddle into a sausage ragù with a creamy sauce.

My mouth is watering and I wish I could get this fine dining meal delivered straight to me.

This next one is a little bit different, as it transforms the McDonald’s classic, the Filet-O-Fish, into a more refined gourmet dish that’s still a little bit on the fast-food side.

Introducing the salt and pepper filet-o-fish, which is just like the salt and pepper fish/squid from your favourite Chinese takeaway spot.

Also, watching this video has made me privy to the steps it takes to make a god-tier salt and pepper fish, so I’m keen to try it.

And there you have it folks, proof that McDonald’s meals, given a little persistence and skill, can be transformed into masterpieces of culinary excellence.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to watch that beef pithivier video again because I am truly shooketh.