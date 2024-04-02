Cadbury Claims It Hasn’t Changed Its Easter Egg Recipe After Punters Blast The Taste On TikTok

Cadbury has defended its famous choccie eggs after punters on social media accused the confectionery company of changing the taste of its beloved treat.

Amid all the Easter chaos — AKA the release of Beyoncé‘s revolutionary album Cowboy Carter — some unhappy Aussies took to social media claiming that Cadbury had somehow changed the recipe of its famous hollow chocolate easter eggs and bunnies.

Aussie TikToker Miles (@milesfyfe_) went viral over her brutal complaint regarding the flavour of Cadbury’s hollow Easter eggs, describing the taste as “awful”.

“I have a bone to pick with these particular Easter eggs,” Miles began, holding up a 24-pack of Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter eggs.

“The little ones. Still the same. Still good. These ones taste like trash.”

“They have changed the recipe or done something to the recipe and they taste awful,” she continued in her TikTok, which now has more than 381.6K views.

“They’re not good. They were great last year. Great. This year? Nah, trash.”

In a follow-up video, the TikToker tried Cadbury’s hollow chocolate Easter bunnies after she said she saw another video complaining about its taste.

“Yeah, nah they aren’t good,” Miles said before gagging over the treat.

Miles is not the only one to have commented on the unique taste of Cadbury’s chocolate eggs. Other Aussies have took to TikTok to share their two cents on the matter, with some people describing the flavour as “ass”.

In most cases of these TikTok videos, commenters either agree with the creator or argue that they still taste the same.

A small percentage of commenters have also played the role of Nancy Drew and have come up with theories as to why the taste is different, with some blaming the climate and others claiming that Cadbury changed the oil.

In response to everyone’s queries, Cadbury told news.com.au that it had not changed its recipe or substituted its ingredients for the famous Easter treats.

“We haven’t received feedback directly and can confirm there’s been no change to the recipe,” a Cadbury spokesperson told the publication.

Well folks, there ya have it!

And if you’re extra curious about what the eggs are made out of, according to the Cadbury website, the ingredients for the hollow eggs include full cream milk, sugar, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, milk solids, emulsifiers and flavours.

Strictly no ASS flavour, sorry!

