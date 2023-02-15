A 32-year-old bloke in the UK is facing two years in prison after he admitted he was behind the theft of nearly 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs. This has got to be the heist of the century, hands down.

Per The Guardian, Joby Pool used a metal grinder to break into an industrial unit northwest of Birmingham on Saturday. He then used a previously-stolen semi-trailer cab (known in the UK as a “tractor unit”) to nick a trailer full of the choccy eggs worth more than AUD$50,000 (£31,000).

The eggs-travagent theft took place on Saturday 11 February with the chocolate collection box thought to be worth around £40,000. Along with the crème eggs a number of other chocolate varieties were also stolen. 🍫 2/3 — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) February 13, 2023

He drove that truck with the trailer full of Creme Eggs and other choccy treats to the motorway, where he was spotted by police and handed himself over.

“[He] gave up at junction 11 and walked towards the police with his hands up,” prosecutor Owen Beale told Kidderminster magistrates court.

“He was arrested and the load was recovered.”

Imagine driving along the freeway and suddenly you come across a bloke with a trailer that’s absolutely chockers with Easter eggs being arrested on the side of the road. What was he even planning to do with 200,000 Creme Eggs anyway?

It’s almost as baffling as seeing the Easter Bunny itself. Can’t imagine anyone would believe the story when you recounted the whole thing down at the pub later on.

We ought to give the guy who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs no jailtime or punishment whatsoever. That takes fuckin skill. He stole 200,000 meanwhile im scared that the scanners gonna go off even when I've paid. — VibeLmao (@VibeLmaoTweets) February 14, 2023

Pool pled guilty to theft and criminal damage and is expected to be jailed next month for roughly two years. He has previously been convicted of theft and driving while disqualified in 2019.

His defence solicitor John McMillan told the courts the stolen chocolates were not interfered with and “will be in a condition that they can go back on the shelves”.

Yum, delicious crime Creme Eggs. The perfect treat for Easter this year.