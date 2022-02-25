Someone keep an eye on Antiques Roadshow, ‘cos a load of expenny antique valuables were stolen off the set of Netflix’s The Crown season 5.

The valuables were worth around AUD$280,000 (GBP£150,000) which is a lot of money to spend on old furniture. Just hit up Facebook Marketplace next time, guys.

I’m fully anticipating a sequel to Ocean’s Eight recreating this heist with Sandra Bullock in really impressive old lady makeup.

The fifth season of The Crown is currently filming in Yorkshire, which is in the north of England.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire police gave a statement to Variety. They confirmed that three prop vans had been broken into.

“Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster,” the spokesperson said.

“It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted.

“The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.”

Netflix also confirmed the cunning theft. It told Antiques Trade Gazette that around 350 items were stolen.

The missing items include a replica 1897 Fabergé egg (second only to poached eggs for fanciness), the clock face of a William IV grandfather clock, multiple sets of silver and gold candelabras (candle sticks for rich people), a dressing table set, St Louis Crystal glassware and Russian religious icons.

The Crown’s set decorator Alison Harvey said the items were valuable to the UK film industry.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale,” she said.

“However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

According to The Guardian, the props were going to be used in scenes starring Imelda Staunton. She’ll be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from fellow acting queen Olivia Colman.

A Netflix spokesperson said that the company would source replacements and that the theft wouldn’t affect production.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” they said, as per Variety.

“Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up.”

Great news for any The Crown stans seeing as the fifth season is due to come out at the end of the year. It’ll also star Aussie Elizabeth Debicki in the role of eternal icon Princess Diana.