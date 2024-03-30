Reddit’s Currently Biffing Over Whether Aussie Pub Side Salads Are Actually Just ‘Decoration’

On Saturday evening, a worrying discussion began on Reddit and we’re here to report on it. The question was simple, “is the Aussie pub side salad purely just for decoration?”. Pwoah, much to think about.

Every now and then, we’re forced to cover the ultra-serious news. From Aussie politics to world events, this has gotta be one of the most serious issues we’ll tackle in 2024.

A Reddit user by the username @latesimpson_hey posted the question in the r/Australia subreddit — Australia’s funniest bastion of free expression.

In response, publicans and pub-goers alike dropped their two cents on the state of side salads in our great nation. We’ll be honest, some of what you’re about to read might upset you (if you’re a fan of salad).

“Yes, having worked in many pub kitchens the customers complain if you take it off to save food wastage,” one replier began, yielding nearly 700 Upvotes.

“We were throwing out 90% of the side salads, which were actually pretty nice with house-made dressing and fresh salad greens and veg.”

Crikey, what a sad state of affairs for the food pyramid.

“That’s why restaurants started separating sides from mains and charging extra for a plate of “seasonal veg”. Won’t be long before pubs do it,” another responded clocking just over 600 people agreeing to them.

Another group of commenters were quick to point out the largely unremarkable quality of the salads.

“It’s like they grab a handful out of a Colesworth mixed salad bag then splash some balsamic or Thousand Island on it,” offered one person.

“That’s exactly what they do … And it tastes like shit,” seconded another.

There were, however, a plethora of folks who held the line against the rising tide of green salad animosity.

“I must be the only one who doesn’t mind eating the side salad lol,” read one comment with nearly 600 Upvotes.

“[Salads are for decoration] only if you don’t eat it, the cold crunchiness with a tart vinaigrette is a nice contrast to the big fatty steak and hot starchy chips,” confirmed another sensible user.

“The little vinegary salad is a palette cleanser and refresher if you’d like to know its culinary purpose on the plate,” one last supporter chimed in.

Well I hope we’ve all learned something today. Eat your veggies, kids.

Header image via YakobchukOlena on iStock.