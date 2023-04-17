Pour One Out For This Brissy Diner Who Paid $24 For This Truly Cursed Chicken Parmigiana

Whether you call it a parmi or a parma (team parmi obvi) there’s no denying that the chickin parmigana is an Australian pub classic, but one Brissy diner was left shocked when he got served with a truly horrifying chicken parmi at his local.

The meal included a chicken parmi – I use that term loosely – that appeared to be covered in plastic cheese, accompanied by chips that look like they came straight out of the freezer section at Woolies and a sad-looking salad.

“If you needed proof that the world was going to shit, I just paid $24 for this, guess what it is,” the Reddit user captioned the image that was posted in r/brisbane.

Now, I understand that cozzie livs is ripping everyone a new one, and $24 isn’t even an outrageous price for a parmi, at least by my Melbourne pub price standards.

But $24 for a parmi that’s covered in plastic cheese that kinda looks like the plastic hasn’t even been removed? That I’m not a fan of.

Other reddit users in r/brisbane were equally as distressed as I am after seeing this travesty of an image which the original poster revealed was from a sports club.

“I hope you sent it back,” one social media user commented on the thread.

Another commented: “Send it back, ask them to remove the plastic bag.”

“Holy shit, I literally thought it was wrapped in plastic,” another user commented and honestly, same.

I don’t want this to make me seem like a plastic cheese hater, I am in fact a big believer that there is a time and a place for plastic cheese. But that isn’t on top of a parmi.

If inflation is already encouraging business owners to use plastic cheese on their parmis I don’t even want to think about what else is in store for us.