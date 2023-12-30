Aussies Finally Settle The Timeless Feud On What’s Better: A Shower Beer Or An Airport Beer?

Ever since the invention of the humble brewski, humanity has debated on the perfect place to sink a cold one. Thankfully the good folks of Reddit have put the issue to rest by debating the age-old question of what is better: a Shower Beer, or an Airport Beer?

Now I won’t lie, this is a cause close to my heart. Shower Beer vs Airport Beer is a battle of the GOATest of GOATs.

But if it comes down to it, I’m a Shower Beer die hard purely due to financial reasons. I ain’t paying for a plane ticket and then $15 a pint as well. Sorry Airport Beer, it was a close call.

However as Aesop the Greek fabulist once said: “Every truth has two sides. It is as well to look at both, before we commit ourselves to either.” So let’s look at both sides of this foamy truth.

In a query posted to the trove of wisdom that is r/Australia, user u/South-Comment-8416 sought to settle this feud, once and for all.

“My 2 cents is that a shower beer really can’t be topped,” the Redditor shared in their post.

Just as the great Greek philosophers gathered at the Lyceum to find consensus on life’s greatest questions, the comment section of this Reddit post quickly became rife with action as the great minds of our time shared their views.

Support for downing a schooner at the airport started off strong, on account for the peak relaxation vibes it provides.

“For me, it’s the Airport Beer. Knowing you are through security, there on time, near your gate and everything is under control, makes the airport beer the better of the two,” shared u/ceedubya86.

“I fucking froth on an Airport Beer. I don’t fly for work so for me the airport beer means you’re on holidays, time to yank on the hand brake and kick it into neutral cause it’s relaxing time,” stated one Reddit user.

Then they added: “Shower beers are awesome, but I can do that any old time and it doesn’t mean I’m up for anything different.”

Other users then began pointing out that purely on a financial level the Shower Beer is superior.

“Shower beer 100%. Airport beer sucks because it’s overpriced as fuck. If the companies paying for it, it still sucks because it means I’m travelling for work and away from the family,” commented one user.

“Airport beers aren’t comfortable. They’re noisey and the thought of catching a flight means you cannot relax… Shower beers though? Ohhhhh shit yeah,” shared another Shower Beer stan.

beers, ranked



5. pre-flight airport beer (only to begin vacation)



4. boat beer



3. a beer you’ve snuck somewhere



2. college friends are in town, first beer of pregame



1. 7-8am tailgate beer — Kellie Rowe (@kellierowe) September 4, 2021

“Beer priced over $15 in a glass thousands of people have used in a noisy environment or fresh tin in my shower with no one to annoy me. Tough call here,” sarcastically pointed out u/ironcam7.

When conducting a hardcore scientific survey, it is important to source data from various sources.

So in order to find out for sure, I went to the liberty of asking my own friends, colleagues, and family for their take on the delicious dilemma.

“Why would anyone choose a Shower Beer?” Questioned one of my friends.

Meanwhile a member of the Pedestrian.TV team gave the Airport Beer the biggest roast it’s ever receieved.

“Having a beer in an airport bar feels like having a drink in a Westfield food court. Shower Beer 100000000%,” shared Sweeney Preston. King.

However in order to settle the debate with something more objective than anecdotal evidence, I needed some numbers. Which meant the only trustworthy medium was a public election… via Instagram.

And just like beer from an airport/shower tap, the results came pouring in.

I cannot pretend I am not a little bit disappointed that my beloved Shower Beer was not successful. However I can’t disagree with the numbers.

Only a third of people showed support for the Shower Beer, with two thirds favouring the Airport Beer. There ya have it.

Meanwhile in the Reddit chain, folks also proposed other premium locations for a lager that may not have been commonly utilised by the public, such as:

Plastic chair in shallow end of pool beer

Beer poured into a Gatorade bottle in the hotel hot spa next to the pool.

Three beers poured into a 1L flask bottle.

The “just mowed a lawn” beer.

Laying in the pool beer.

End of work beer on a Friday.

And of course, a VB LoNgNeCk (at 20 to 8 in the fuckin’ morning).

Of course if you are in doubt, why not do as Hannah Montana recommends and live the best of both worlds by cracking open a stubbie while in an airport shower.

And always remember that wherever you are having a beer, or any adult bev, drink responsibly, whether it’s at an airport or in the shower.