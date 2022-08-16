At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Put that three-in-one body and hair wash down because the very best Froth Whitlam is entering the bathroom. The humble shower beer has been elevated with this new Victoria Bitter grooming kit and to be perfectly honest — it actually looks pretty decent.

The new range features a bunch of bev-inspired products including a body wash, face mask, exfoliator and moisturiser. It’s all really bringing a new meaning to the traditional shower beer and I have to respect it.

I’m not entirely sold on everything in VB’s grooming range — like the two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, for instance — but hey it’s certainly a step up from that Lynx Africa pack your rogue aunt gifted you for Christmas two years ago. And screw this “For Men” thing, feeling good and smelling grouse is for everyone.

One thing I’m intrigued by is the “bath frothy”. It’s a green, stubby-shaped bath bomb (!!!) filled with gorgeous notes of hops, wheat and barley extracts. Finally, I can say that I’ve bathed in a big beer and only be bending the truth slightly.

It’s quite the holistic range and makes sure we’re treating all the senses to the very best the bathroom has the offer. There’s also a candle so you can set the mood for your personal knock-offs and as expected — it’s in a brown bottle glass with the VB logo slapped on the front.

With zesty top notes of lemon, bergamot, orange, peppercorns and peppermint and a heady, earthy base of sandalwood, moss and patchouli you bet this vibe-setter candle is going to be a staple in my house.

The whole VB grooming kit will set you back $59.99 from the Victoria Bitter website or your local Chemist Warehouse. Thankfully if you like just a few things from the range (or want to buy a shitload of bath frothies) you can also buy everything individually.

Now if you’ll excuse me I’m picking up a six-pack of throwdowns and settling into a long night of R&R in my sharehouse bathroom.