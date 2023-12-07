The 10 Biggest Reddit Posts In Australia For 2023 Are Here & It’s Been A *Wild* Ride

It’s that time, folks: the end of the year is nigh, and so begins our reminiscing into what an absolutely wild time it’s been. In the spirit of nostalgia, Reddit has released its recap for the top posts and subreddits in Australia for 2023. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane, shall we?

From cheering on the Matildas at the World Cup, to the chaotic phenomenon that was Barbenheimer, to voting in what was the first referendum many young Aussies had ever experienced, to tens of thousands of Aussies marching in protests for Palestine, this year has been a lot.

I mean, we’re also dealing with a housing crisis and cozzie livs — the times are kind of unprecedented.

Which probably explains why the most popular post in Australia on Reddit was about something so silly. We all need a laugh, it seems. Wanna see?

The 10 most popular Australian posts on Reddit in 2023

This post could be about a plethora of things, and yet I promise you it’s not anything that came to mind. Because the “great shame” this post is referring to is…. Twisties’ collaboration with Donut King, which saw cinnamon flavoured chippies hit our supermarket shelves.

Image: Reddit u/Pounce_64

“We have forgotten the face of our fathers,” one user wrote. Honestly, imagine showing a packet of these chips to a malnourished Victorian child. One lick and their heart would stop.

This meme version of Australian currency was absolutely iconic.

Image: Reddit u/ulittlerippa

But am I to believe the “succulent Chinese meal” man only made it onto a $5 note? His impact was far greater and we all know it.

This user might have claimed the stunning light display they saw in the night sky of south Melbourne was an asteroid shower, but I know autobots when I see them.

Image: Reddit u/ViolinistNo6546

The post created a bit of discourse on whether the objects in the image were instead space junk, with one user making a compelling case that the stuff was fall out debris a failed Russian satellite.

Either way, the footage is extremely cool.

I’m a complete grinch on my commute home from the office, mostly because at that point I’m exhausted and do not want to hear a single peep of bullshit.

Yet even I cannot deny the absolute joy of this train sing-a-long to “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.

A total banger that will convince even the grouchiest of commuters to crack a smile. Wholesome!

Sydney’s WorldPride march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge was one for the history books, with an estimated 50,000 people making the trek.

Image: Reddit u/plainchips

What a sweet pic!

This meme is an oldie but clearly a goldie because it’s reappeared in various forms over the years, and yet still always garners impassioned responded from fed up Aussies.

Image: Reddit u/X-Model

“Victoria: Drive 16 hours and finally pass over Westgate Bridge,” one person wrote.

“NSW: Drive for 16 hours. Still stuck on the M5 with a ute honking you,” said another.

A third reminded us that flights in Australia are also cooked: “My first overseas flight I couldn’t get over spending 6 hours flying and still being in Australia.”

I will never get over the fact that it sometimes takes my partner two hours to drive to work in Sydney… from Sydney. Cursed.

Who had one of these, you ask?

Image: Reddit u/nm4harris

Literally everyone. Now this is Aussie culture.

These shelves of “Aussie foods” are spot on honestly. Bundaberg ginger beer is as iconic as it is underrated, and the same can be said about those Turkish Delight choccies (I said what I said).

Image: Reddit u/FantasticSchedule29

Someone tell Americans that Promite, however, is an abomination. Sugar does not belong in Vegemite!

Okay but the caption along this post about iconic 2000s ABC show Good Game is so so sweet.

“Absolutely loved these two when I was a young when mum never allowed to let me have a console and before I had internet access,” the Redditer wrote.

“They’d tell me about all the games I could never play, but somehow always felt involved in conversation when games were brought up at school.”

Bajo (Steven O’Donnell) and Hex (Stephanie Bendixsen) on the set of their show, Good Game. Image: ABC.

Say what you will about young people and gaming culture, but there’s a beautiful accessibility that comes with streaming games — it allows kids to feel involved or like they’re playing along with videogames they otherwise might not be able to afford or play. I’m tearing up!!!!

And now, for the top Reddit post in the Australian online community…

The most tragic, heart wrenching and emotional Australian tale, complete with a twist and shock end, told in just five words: Bloody cockatoo stole my thong.

Image: Reddit u/desultir

Simply iconic.