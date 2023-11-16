The Cadbury Eyebrow Girl Has Shared The Secret Behind The Legendary Ad & Yep Childhood Ruined

One of the kids who was involved in the memorable Cadbury advertisement — which featured wiggly eyebrows and was partially responsible for Sarah Ellen‘s rise to fame — has shared a biiiig secret about the gig. My life has been a ‘yuge lie.

The 2010s birthed many pop culture moments. We got Lady Gaga‘s meat dress, Leonardo DiCaprio finally got an Oscar, and Cadbury gave us one of the most memorable ads ever: The eyebrow dance.

‘Til this day, I am unsure how it relates to dairy milk chocolate, but boy, it was fkn interesting yet so simple.

If you’ve never seen it, the advertisement is literally two kids dancing through their eyebrows.

Wild, right?

Anyways, it’s been yonks since these two graced our TV screens with their eyebrow-dancy dance, and one of the kiddos has spoken out about the iconic gig.

Earlier this week, Georgia Wake, the unofficial IT GIRL of Cadbury, stitched a video on TikTok revealing that the whole eyebrow dance was FAKE.

“When you lie to the nation about your eyebrow talent,” she wrote on TikTok, which now has more than 864.5K views.

Soon after she made the big reveal, heaps of people flocked to her comments with their reactions to the legendary advertisement as well as questions on how it was produced.

“Imagine the reaction to ‘tell an interesting fact about yourself’ and you say you’re the Cadbury’s eyebrow kid,” one person wrote.

“Not me desperately trying to keep up every time the advert came on,” a second user added.

“When I went to Cadbury world as a kid with school they told me it was tape and clear wire please debunk for me,” a third asked.

In response to a comment that asked, “Was it edited?”, Wake shared a sneaky behind-the-scenes pic of the beloved Cadbury ad.

“So, this was a photo that I believe my mum took while we were filming,” she began.

“You can see up here on my eyebrows I had four little pads, two on each eyebrow, and then it was like fishing wire and lollipop sticks.

“And I had a man behind me pulling them up down.”

She went on to reveal that they had rehearsed the viral eyebrow dance — even though someone was literally just pulling some strings — and that filming took four days.

(Image source: YouTube / MCM Comic Con) (Image source: TikTok / @georgiawake)

And before y’all come for me with, “No shit Sherlock, it was edited”, I had hope it was real.

When this advertisement first blew up, Sarah Ellen — who’s now a gorgeous model — went viral for recreating the advertisement perfectly. No edits. No nothing.

This Cadbury ad was so impactful that there were many “spoofs” about it. Heck, even Lily Allen took a crack at the eyebrow dance.

I’m a SUCKER for good advertisements, and this one will forever be ingrained in my mind.

I imagine myself as a senior still attempting to do the worm with my brows in the old folks home. Keen for when that time comes.