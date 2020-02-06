If there is one element of being a grown adult that really disappoints me, it’s the sore lack of Womens Weekly Birthday Cake Book action on my day of birth each year.

That cake book was studied, pored over, drooled on from ages 2-14 (be honest… 18) for months prior to my special day, as I decided then redecided, then redecided again which birthday cake I wanted mum to make me even though she wasn’t a professional cake maker and those things were fucking intense to create.

So the news that Cadbury has teamed up with the Australian Womens Weekly to release THEIR OWN VERSION of the Birthday Cake Book sent me into a right tizzy tonight.

Yep, there’s a brand spanking new version of your favourite cookbook, and you can score a copy for FREE. KIND OF.

Basically, it’s on offer as a promotion from Cadbury. They’ve got baking products now (who knew!) and if you buy three or more of them in one transaction at selected Coles stores, you can cop the Cadbury Womens Weekly Birthday Cake Book for free.

LOOK AT THE PURPLE CHOO CHOO TRAIN. MUM NEVER LET ME HAVE THE CHOO CHOO TRAIN.

They’ve released a little teaser of the cake recipes inside, and they’re looking… well, not as iconic as the OGs, but pretty fucking good.

Unicorn cupcakes is going a bit off script, but hey – unicorns are hot shit right now with the under 5’s set, you can’t blame them.

What I need to know is do they still have the pool cake, and what have they replaced the jelly with. My suggestion – crushed up Crunchie bars.

You can cop the new Cadbury book between 12th Feb and 10th March this year, so you have a bit of time to fuck around but NOT A LOT, GUYS. DON’T SLEEP ON THIS.