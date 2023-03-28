A Victorian content creator has gone viral on TikTok after sharing her “elite” Subway order with the world, and I’d be lying if I said my mouth wasn’t drooling at the sound of it. Time to scrap my failsafe order of Chicken Schnitzel with all toppings topped with Aioli and Chipotle sauce, this new recipe may just take the cake.

TikToker Kelly Arvan (@arvanfamily) shared her Subway recipe and the vid has already amassed over 2.4M views and 129k likes. I should start filming my Subway orders from now on.

“My order is honestly the best order you could ever get,” Arvan said.

“I have never tried another Subway sub other than Meatball. It is literally the best Subway, and you cannot change my mind.”

Arvan’s order starts with Honey Oat bread, which is switched out for Italian Herb and Cheese if not available. She then gets the Meatball sub in a footlong and puts Cheddar AND Tasty Cheese on top.

“It’s a game changer getting two cheeses rather than one,” she said.

For extra toppings, Arvan gets the lot, including beetroot, which very few Subways have in stock.

To finish it off, she gets Chipotle and Marinara sauce on top. Sounds fkn delish to me.

“Now, you tell me that this Subway is not the most elite sandwich you’ve ever seen,” she said.

“I would never think to put all of those toppings on a Meatball sandwich but that sounds amazinggg,” wrote one commenter.

“I haven’t been to a Subway in over 10 years, but I may go and give this a try,” wrote another.

“Just tried this but with different sauces and girlll you’ve just changed my life. I don’t even like pickles that much but the pickles go off,” wrote a third.

Brissy TikToker Ali Smith even reviewed the glorious Subway order in a video, and the result was a 10/10.

According to her, the beetroot is the key element in making this sanga SING.

“I feel like you’ve started a movement,” she said.

“If you don’t have beetroot at your Subway, buy beetroot.”

BRB, racing over to my nearest Subway to try this order out.