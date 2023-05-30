TikTokers Have Created A New Snack Out Of Two Macca’s Items & I’m McCreaming For A Bite

A bunch of TikToks have gone hyper-viral for mixing two delicious McDonald’s menu items into one mouth-watering snack. The way my mind would have never even thought to do this and now it’s all I can think about. My snack-fuelled caveman brain has been switched on… me need snacky.

Victorian TikToker Kelly Arvan (@arvanfamily) shared her genius creation to the world and the vid has already amassed over 5.3M views and 516k likes. A lot of hungry eyes out there.

You may remember Arvan as the icon behind the “elite” Subway order that went viral back in March. Whenever she comes up with a new delicious treat you better believe I am listening with noise-cancelling headphones and full phone brightness.

The new genius McDonald’s snack? An ice-cream sandwich with two Hashbrowns filled with creamy Oreo McFlurry.

“I dreamt about this,” said prophet Arvan in the viral TikTok.

“I guess that’s what fast food giants do, they have these irresistible items that we crave to put together.”

Arvan describes the snack combo as “salty, crunchy, potatoey and sweet.”

Honestly, it looks like heaven. I can’t imagine a world in which this doesn’t taste incredible. I feel like my life has drastically improved just by knowing this combo is something I can order at any time.

After seeing Arvan’s TikTok, other creators immediately got their hash and flurry on to try the little treat. Watching all these creators crunch into this Macca’s snack is sending me insane. They all look so impressed with its deliciousness.

Naturally, all the creators credited Arvan as the originator of the treat.

Credit where credit is due! But I’d argue genius like this deserves to win a Nobel Peace Prize or something.

If you need me, you know where to find me — sitting in the carpark of my local Macca’s dripping Oreo McFlurry and Hashbrown crumbs all over myself as I reach nirvana and see the face of God (Grimace).