Jeremy Allen White’s New Calvin Klein Campaign Politely Has Me On All Fours Saying ‘Yes Chef’

Wake up Lizards!!!! Jeremy Allen White‘s campaign with Calvin Klein just dropped and to put it politely, I’m on all fours saying “Yes, chef”.

The Bear star is seen climbing up a New York building stairwell before reaching the roof and stripping down to his undies while Lesley Gore‘s tune “You Don’t Own Me” plays. He then poses like a mythical Greek God in front of the iconic city skyline before lounging on a rust-coloured corduroy couch. Doves fly around him while the golden-hour afternoon sun illuminates his bod.

It really is a gorgeous composition.

Ten points if you can guess how many times I had to watch this ad before I could recount the details for this article.

It’s truly a sight to be seen. You can watch the ad in all its glory below.

Think I was done? OoOooOoh no.

There are also a bunch of pictures taken by incredibly talented fashion photographer Mert Atlas.

The man, the myth, the legend. (Image: Calvin Klein)

I…I…just (Image: Calvin Klein)

This shoot has me thinking impure thoughts. (Image: Calvin Klein)

!!!!!!!!!!!! (Image: Calvin Klein)

Oh, to be that apple. (Image: Calvin Klein)

Speaking to GQ, Jeremy revealed that he’d always admired the “interesting people” Calvin Klein got to star in these campaigns but he never thought he’d be one of them.

“I didn’t see this in my future necessarily,” he said.

“Who grows up thinking ‘Yeah, I’ll be in a Calvin Klein campaign?’

“In my head, I was just like, ‘I can’t see myself on a billboard. I shouldn’t be here‘. Just real imposter syndrome.”

But thanks to his intense physical prep work for his latest film The Iron Claw, playing jacked professional wrestler Kerry Von Erich alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson, he ended up feeling pretty comfortable dropping trou and running around.

“I was used to running around in front of large groups of people in my underwear because of [The Iron Claw] so maybe there was some mental and emotional prep from that job,” he quipped.

Anyway, I’m glad the shoot worked out.

This campaign has left me feeling giddy and kicking my legs. The last time I felt this way was when Aaron Taylor Johnson appeared on the cover of Esquire. I don’t know what it is but there is something about the fellas with three names.

Naturally, social media is going absolutely fkn bonkers for Jeremy Allen White’s campaign.

What a great start to a Friday morning, hey?