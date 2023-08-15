The Internet Is Unwell Over This Very Normal & Uninteresting Aaron Taylor-Johnson Photo Shoot

We all know that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a certified hottie, but I’d like to thank US magazine Esquire for really driving that point home this week.

The Bullet Train star graced Esquire‘s cover for… well, we’re not sure really (more on that later) and the mag’s editors did NOT fuck around. They just plonked him on that cover wet, bearded, shirtless, smeared in dirt and with his rippling abs on full display.

Some people noted the glow-up Johnson, who is hotly rumoured to star as James Bond, has had.

Other X users finally saw the light.

While others simply put that thirst on main.

Warning: some people got really, really thirsty.

And of course, it wouldn’t be Aaron Taylor-Johnson discourse without a mention of his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56.

If you’re not across their backstory, it’s a bit of a doozy: they met in 2008 when he was 18 and she was 42 and the director of Aaron’s film Nowhere Boy.

The couple now has two children Wylda, 13 and Romy, 11. 33-year-old Aaron is stepfather to Sam’s two daughters from a previous relo Angelica, 25 and Jessie, 15.

Fans are always pretty vocal about the couple’s 23-year age gap and the fact that Sam was Aaron’s boss when they met. So of course, they’re weighing in after these insane Esquire pics.

Regardless of what you think of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s marriage, I’m sure you can agree that the Esquire cover was an excellent use of mud. Brb, booking tickets for Kraven a year in advance.

Image credit: Esquire / Norman Jean Roy via Instagram