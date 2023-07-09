Fetch The TimTams ‘Cos Deuxmoi Spilled Tea About Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin’s Divorce

Everyone’s favourite purveyor of fine gossip, Deuxmoi, has dropped some deeply intoxicating yet bamboozling tea about Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin‘s divorce. And do y’know what? I’m confused, chef!

First, the lore: White and Timlin got hitched in October 2018 and share two daughters. After more than three years of marriage, Timlin filed for divorce in May 2023.

Now, the tea: Deuxmoi collated all the submissions she’d received to date about the couple on the latest episode of her Deux U podcast, which was released on Thursday. She said the claims were submitted months ago, but she was just popping them all in the one place ‘cos loads of Nosey Nellies (i.e. me and my various burner accounts) keep asking her about White and Timlin’s divorce.

So, without further ado, let’s crack on with the claims that Deuxmoi’s informants submitted. Spoiler alert: much like the iconic canned tomato scene in the series finale of The Bear Season One, this shit do be messy!

“I received a blind item in May that said, ‘Cheater cheater: Brooklyn’s hottest dad whose divorce just went public cheated on his wife with a PA from his big show that has a second season coming out,’” Deuxmoi said.

“Somebody responded and said, ‘This rumour was definitely circulating in the industry about Jeremy Allen White.’ And I said, ‘Oh my god really?’

“And this person says, ‘Yes, really. Even though it was filmed in Chicago, there were a few hair and makeup people who got long stints of work and temporarily moved there, and then brought all the good gossip back to New York City.’”

Literally me after hearing the Jeremy Allen White cheating allegations:

In the wise words of Miranda Priestly: “Another male celebrity being exposed as a root rat? Groundbreaking.” But then Deuxmoi continued reading her submissions, and some insiders alleged that Timlin was the root rat, not White.

“Somebody else submitted a blind item after the Golden Globes, the subject is ‘Golden Globes hubby’,” Deuxmoi said.

“This person says, ‘Anon please but I’ve been sitting on some wild tea for a few weeks and am inspired to share after seeing a certain TV actor still wearing his wedding ring on tonight’s award show. Said actor’s wife is currently cheating on him with an actor, writer, director whom she met through the female co-star of his latest film. Not sure when it’s going to come to light but I’ve heard both parties in the affair are planning to go public soon.’

“In response to that, someone wrote me a DM saying, ‘You probably already figured this out but I can confirm it’s Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin with Cooper Raiff.’”

I’m not being silly when I say I have never heard of that man before in my entire life, but according to ye ol’ Wikipedia he is filmmaker and actor known for his flicks Shithouse and Cha Cha Real Smooth. The latter movie will play an important role in this saga v. soon, so take note.

Deuxmoi continued: “Someone else sent in a message [which said], “Hi Deux, in regards to that tea about Jeremy Allen White and his wife Addison allegedly cheating on him, I don’t know if the actor, writer, director Cooper Raiff is supposed to be her lover, but he was using her Zoom account when he gave a video interview recently, just an FYI.’ This person took a screenshot of the Zoom and, in fact, Cooper is using her Zoom account because her name is in the corner of his picture. That kind of seems weird.”

When Deuxmoi asked the person what connection Raiff and Timlin have and why TF he’d be using her Zoom account, they replied: “He is the writer, director, actor who worked with Dakota [Johnson] on Cha Cha Real Smooth. Dakota is Addison Timlin’s best friend.”

If we circle back to the blind item with the subject ‘Golden Globes hubby’, then the allegation is that Timlin met Raiff through Johnson, who is the “female co-star of his latest film”.

I told you this was confusing. The conflicting cheating allegations! The Zoom account! Dakota Johnson allegedly being involved! WHAT’S GOING ON, CHEF?!

Here's me trying to piece the allegations together:

It all becomes even more confusing ‘cos White was reportedly “blindsided” when Timlin called herself a “single mom” in a Mother’s Day post shared to Instagram, which she then changed to “co-parent”.

Also, Jeremy Allen White and Selena Gomez are reportedly dating. I simply cannot keep up with all this Carmy Berzatto-flavoured tea. I need to know what my main babes Richie Jerimovich and Sydney Adamu have to say about all this.

