Attention bisexuals, it’s time to update your Tinder profiles ‘cos Paul Mescal, Lakeith Stanfield and Saoirse Ronan are reportedly coming to Australia. And you thought Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora allegedly sharing a ménage à trois in Sydney was big news!

According to Twitter account Film Updates, the extremely hot trio that tickles everyone’s fancy bits are making their way Down Under in January to film an adaptation of the sci-fi novel Foe by Iain Reid. It’s unclear where exactly in Australia they’re filming but something tells me they’ll stop by Sydney or Melbourne.

Paul Mescal & Saoirse Ronan will play husband and wife in the upcoming sci-fi thriller adaptation ‘FOE’ from ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ writer Iain Reid. Production is set to begin January 2022 in Australia. pic.twitter.com/lORe2fOfiZ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 1, 2021

Mescal and Ronan are set to play a husband and wife in the dystopian world while Stanfield is set to star in a ~mysterious~ role that will no doubt sweep me off my feet. The way bisexuals are WINNING here. Yep, the casting for this flick screams bisexual rights and even goes as far as to say it threw the first brick at Stonewall, sorry not sorry.

I mean, here’s an actual photo of me feeling humbled, blessed, skin clear, crops grown and thriving, staying in my lane, etc, at this news:

Mescal previously sent the entire adult community of Sydney’s Inner-West and Inner-City into a frenzy when he was spotted on Tinder here in early November last year. Months later, the Normal People actor started filming his new movie Carmen in a small village around two hours away from Sydney, which was extremely rude of him but good for the country girls making do.

How are we supposed to date with that distance? C’mon Paulie boy.

Tragically for us, it appears that he’s currently dating indie-folk singer Phoebe Bridgers. But, who’s to say we won’t spot him, Lakeith, or Saorise on the apps, hmm?

Ronan is hot off a starring role in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch with frequent co-star Timotheé Chalamet (case in point: Ladybird and Little Women). A Chalamet mural recently rocked up in Melbourne last week so you could theoretically say that Lil Timmy Tim is in the country, too. Stanfield starred in Judas and the Black Messiah, The Harder They Fall and my wet dreams.