I think I’m hyperventilating. A Normal People and Fleabag crossover happened. Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott in the same episode? No, the same confession booth? Who dreamed this up and how can I kiss their feet from now until eternity?

So, it’s a crossover episode for Comic Relief just landed.

In it, Connell visits the Hot Priest to talk about love and his inability to form a working relationship with Marianne. The Hot Priest then details the conversation about his own, torturous experience of knowing love and not being able to make it work. CONFIRMED, HE STILL LOVES FLEABAG.

Then Marianne gets into the other side of the confession booth begins to confess, not knowing Connell is already mid-confession.

And she pulls out – well, I’m not going to spoil it. Just watch it.

Dead. Deceased. I know that’s overdramatic but I don’t care. I thought I’d said my goodbyes to the Hot Priest and yet, here he is again, breaking my heart.

And if that wasn’t quite enough, here’s Paul, Daisy and Andrew (yes, we’re on a first name basis) just casually hanging out. Doing normal stuff. Being hot and breaking hearts, and also raising money.

The mini-episode was for Comic Relief, raising money for those affected by COVID-19 in Ireland. (You can donate here.)

It also looks to be one of two new Normal People episodes promised. We know at least one of those episodes reunites Marianne and Connell forty years in the future (it’s called Normal Older People), so we’ll finally know exactly what happens to these two misfits in the future.