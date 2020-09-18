Thanks for signing up!

Exciting times lie ahead, and I don’t just mean the weekend. The 2020 Primetime Emmy awards will be broadcast live at 10:00am on Monday (AEST) and I can’t fkn wait.

Wanna cop all the deets about Hollywood’s night of nights now, before the weekend hits and you’re too boozed up to retain info?

Let’s get into it!

Who is hosting?

The one and only Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the virtual ceremony live from the Staples Center.

Kimmel’s no stranger to the game, having hosted a total of three times in the past.

How the heck are they doing an award show during COVID?

Excellent question. To accomodate COVID rules, this year they’re doing a virtual ceremony which will be live-streamed across the globe.

The talk show host will take the stage at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, as always, but this time, there will be no audience.

Only production staff and a handful of stars will be allowed inside, including presenters and award winners.

Any special guests?

Why, yes! There’s a slew of special guests taking part in the virtual ceremony, including:

Oprah Winfrey

Morgan Freeman

Sterling K Brown (This is Us)

(This is Us) Jason Bateman (Ozark)

(Ozark) Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson (Broad City)

and (Broad City) Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

(Hamilton) Randall Park (Veep)

(Veep) Ru Paul (Ru Paul’s Drag Race)

(Ru Paul’s Drag Race) Jason Sudeikis (Horrible Bosses)

(Horrible Bosses) Count Von Count (Sesame Street)

Who’s nominated?

The noms were announced back in July. Watchmen led the nominations with a cool 11 noms, followed by Succession with 10 and Ozark with nine.

Peep the full list here.

How to watch from Australia?

And, most importantly, how can we tune in from Down Under?

Aussies can catch a countdown to the red carpet broadcast on Foxtel’s E! channel from 8:30am to 10:00am and a pre-show running from 9:30am-10am on Arena.

And, as always, PEDESTRIAN.TV will be alllllll over the ceremony, so hit us up for all the deets as they break on Monday.