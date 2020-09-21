Our favourite loveable family with a riches to rags story have managed to have their own Emmys party full of white roses, absolutely stunning lewks and of course, champagne flutes.

Schitt’s Creek is currently nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Basically, the whole family is nominated, so someone is going to come out with a trophy.

Gathering in Toronto and obeying COVID-19 guidelines, the actors behind Schitt’s Creek gathered to celebrate the Emmy’s in style, featuring simply major looks.

and our Roses have arrived! pic.twitter.com/JuFHlsVUZd — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 20, 2020

Daniel Levy definitely stole the show with his tux suit and skirt number, which was absolutely show-stopping.

And of course, everyone’s favourite fashion killer, Catherine O’Hara, let us know that her killer looks aren’t just for television.

Behind the scenes shots of the Schitt’s Creek mini party were also put up on social media, and we just hope they can take home the awards that they have worked so damn hard for.

This morning Schitt’s Creek and its costume department took home the Outstanding Comperory Costumes award, which was not hard to believe if you’ve ever seen the looks that are turned out.

Debra Hanson and Darci Cheyne have their #Emmy!! Congratulations to you both and the entire costume department for your Outstanding Contemporary Costumes trophy!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ltCrBTIYZm — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 20, 2020

In support of the cast, people are also taking to Instagram to sing Simply The Best in hopes the show will bring home the bacon.

The trend was started by Whitney Cummings, who like most of us, just want to see this feel-good comedy get the awards it deserves.

So far Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy have been won the awards they were nominated for, making half the family winners.

Catherine O'Hara took home the first award of the night for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for @SchittsCreek! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/aEONfDQuJR — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 21, 2020

The 72nd Primetime Emmys are happening right now. You can stay up to date with all the winners and whatnot with us right HERE.