Red carpets are coming thick and fast at the moment. Today it’s the Emmys, which as far as celeb-spotting goes is my personal fave. Every famous name you’ve formed some weird parasocial relationship with during lockdown (when you couldn’t see your actual friends) will be there, plus a few people you’ve forgotten. Let’s get into it!

A quick recap: this is the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, and unlike last year, there will be a “limited audience of nominees and their guests”. We’re not quite into the pre-pandemic times, but it’s not going to be a weird audience-less time like last year.

READ MORE Your Live Update On Which Of Your Fave Shows Have Snagged An Award At The 73rd Primetime Emmys

Emma Corin (The Crown)

Emma Corin in claws and the headpiece Shannyn Sossamon wore in A Knight’s Tale, probably.

Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

I’m just here for the Jennifer Coolidge renaissance.

Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Congradugations, you guys did the most with these looks. I’m sorry but Getty didn’t name the person second from the right, so I’m currently going with “my sleep paralysis demon”. Will update as and when.

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

This feels so utterly in character (his Ted Lasso character, that is), that I cannot fault it, although I would dearly love to.

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

I wish to burn that giant belt and jettison the ashes into the sun, but it’s Kathryn Hahn and she is perfect, so by unfortunate rights this look is also perfect. Hmmm.

Cynthia Erivo (Genius)

Perfect, cannot fault it, Cynthia is a stunning bird of paradise.

Taraji P. Henson

The ENERGY radiating from this photo, I cannot.

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jason Sudeikis teaching us that men’s red carpet looks never have to be boring.

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Elizebeth Olsen is wearing The Row, a.k.a. her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen‘s label, which is making me feel all warm and fuzzy.

Seth Rogen (The Boys)

Nice of Seth Rogen to take a day off pottery to grace us with this fit!

Samira Wiley (Handmaid’s Tale)

I want to play ‘find-a-word’ with her suit, but otherwise love!

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Mandy Moore remains the cutest person alive. That’s all.

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

I feel like this is one of those dresses that would be STUNNING in person but doesn’t quite translate to a media wall / literal red carpet pic.

Kate Winslett (Mare of Easttown)

Did I want something more from Kate Winslett? Yes. Do I think she can do literally no wrong? Also yes.

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

Ellen Pompeo has been to so many award shows in her EIGHTEEN SEASONS of Grey’s Anatomy that I feel like she’s just at the “having fun with it” stage. Good for her!

Sarah Paulson (anything Ryan Murphy has done or will ever do)

Love, love, love this poofy red look from Sarah Paulson. Bet it’s real swishy, too.

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Ladies and gentlemen, Anya Taylor-Joy.

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Another dress that I feel would look stunning in person, but doesn’t quite translate to the very still red carpet / media wall situation. Ah well! She looks comfy and that’s what matters.

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Tell you what, nothing makes me happier than seeing the Schitt’s Creek family back together again.

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

I’m positively bedeviled with feelings et cetera.

Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Dan Levy was at the Met Gala just days ago, and now he’s looking fresh as a daisy at the Emmys. What facial is this? How do I get one?

Zach Braff (Ted Lasso)

He’s grown up so much since Scrubs, and my only fault here is that someone needed to hem those pants just a smidge more.

Leslie Grossman

I want to steal this look for every single fancy event I have coming up (the number of which is ‘zero’).

Allison Janney

Stunning! Elegant! Divine! Except for those earrings, which look like weapons of mass destruction.

Mindy Kaling

Even with a giant bow, I cannot fault Mindy Kaling. She looks great!

Bo Burnham

Oh look, Bo Burnham is outside. I bet I’m the first person to make this joke.

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

(Don’t say it don’t say it don’t say it) I BURN for you (ah fuck).

Beanie Feldstein

Loooooooooove love love.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter continuing to redefine what red carpet fashion means. No dress today but literal wings, you can’t help but love to see it.

Kerry Washinton (Scandal)

Simple and breathtaking.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

You could tell me these two were dressed for any red carpet ceremony at any event in the last decade and I’d believe it, but hey! That’s what timeless dressing is for.

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Michael Cole ate that red carpet up. Possibly controversial but I love this more than her Met Gala look.

Jurnee Smollett

THIS, imo, is how you photograph a dress that requires movement for the full effect. It’s the sartorial version of the messy bun, and honestly I love.

Yara Shahidi (Black-Ish)

Perfect from head to ankle. (Those shoes, on the other hand…)

Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Missed these two on the red carpet, but here they are with their EMMYS. My sweary pretend boyfriend and my chaotic aunt are winners, as they should be. (You can check out the full list of winners and losers here, btw.)

That’s a wrap! Until the next red carpet event, which at this rate will be Tuesday.